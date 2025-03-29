Woman strips naked at Texas airport, stabs people with pencil & bites restaurant manager

Woman strips naked then stabs people at Texas airport

A bizarre scene unfolded at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Texas, the United States (US), when a woman stripped naked before attacking multiple people, stabbing them with a pencil and biting a restaurant manager who tried to restrain her.

The woman, identified as Samantha Palma, allegedly stabbed at least two people and bit a restaurant manager.

Her assault had left visible bruises on the man’s right forearm, according to American news media TMZ.

Palma also stabbed the manager in the head and face, leaving him with puncture wounds.

Rampage caught on camera

Viral footage of the incident — which happened on 14 March — captured Palma tossing water into the air, hurling her phone at a display screen, and moving erratically around the terminal.

When a female staff member approached with a coat to help her, Palma lashed out, shouting and swearing at the staff member and those nearby.

According to police, she was later found behind an emergency exit door at Gate D1, surrounded by blood that did not belong to her.

Referred to herself as Disney princesses

Palma was eventually restrained by police, who said she made bizarre statements, claiming she “wanted to be with the flowers” and was “in a forest”. She also allegedly exhibited delusional behaviour, referring to herself as Disney princesses Ariel and Pocahontas, and at one point, calling herself “Venus”.

Officers reported that Palma told them she was “going to heaven” and had come from hell. Admitted to not taking her prescribed medication Police learned that she was traveling with her eight-year-old daughter at the time of the incident, and that they travelled to the airport with a car she “manifested.” Palma claimed she did not want to hurt herself or others, but told police she was “trying to make herself better and sometimes that hurts.” She admitted to police that she had not taken her prescribed medication, though the specific type was redacted in the official report. The lady was detained on a mental health hold and is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, reported The Sun.

Featured image adapted from @jaquea_soul on X.