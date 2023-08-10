Woodlands HDB Resale Flat Sells For S$1.15 Million, Apartment Few Floors Below Goes For S$220K Less

HDB Unit At Woodlands Street 82 Sells For S$1.15 Million In July

Last month, a Housing Development Board (HDB) resale unit in Woodlands sold for S$1.15 million — a record price for flats in the estate.

The 177 sq metre unit is located at Block 816 along Woodlands Street 82.

However, it turns out another apartment from the same block was sold in the same month but for S$930,000 — about S$220,000 less than the record-breaking flat.

Woodlands flat sells for S$220,000 more than similar unit in same block

Records on HDB’s website show that the two flats were both sold in Jul 2023 and had 70.5 years left on their lease. Both flats also have a floor area of 177 sq metres.

The only difference separating both flats appears to be the floors on which they were located.

The flat that went for S$930,000 was located between the 4th and 6th storey.

Meanwhile, the flat that was sold for S$1.15 million — s$50,000 more than the previously most expensive flat — was located between the 7th and 9th storey.

Furniture & appliances could contribute to higher selling point

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, real estate experts pointed out that the decoration and state of the house are major factors that contributed to their prices.

They noted that although taste is subjective, there are bound to be buyers who will appreciate the aesthetic.

These individuals will then be willing to part with a larger sum in order to save on decoration costs.

Additionally, high-quality furniture and electrical appliances will also drive up the selling price of a unit.

While the analysts noted that the units were only a few floors apart from each other, there are some buyers who won’t consider units on the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th floors.

These homeowners will then shell out more for units on higher floors.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.