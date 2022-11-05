Woodlands North MRT Station Manager Who Helped Save Unconscious Student Passes Away After Battling Cancer

Woodlands North Station Manager Was Weak From Chemo When Saving Unconscious Student

In situations of distress or inconvenience at MRT stations, staff working there are always quick to attend to commuters’ needs. While such actions are commendable, we rarely know the individuals behind them.

The same can be said about Mr Khazin Bin Rajab, a Station Manager who helped save a student who had collapsed at Woodlands North MRT.

SMRT had praised his actions, but what people didn’t know was that he was facing some troubles of his own.

Mr Khazin was battling cancer during the incident and has since reportedly passed away.

Station Manager used AED on student who collapsed at Woodlands North

In a Facebook post on 27 Sep, SMRT shared about an incident that occurred the afternoon before, at Woodlands North MRT station.

According to them, two students were waiting for a train at the station when one of them collapsed and became unresponsive. The friend shouted for help before administering CPR.

Mr Khazin and Assistant Station Manager Faiz rushed to the platform, where the former used the automated external defibrillator (AED) on the unconscious student.

Thanks to his quick actions, paramedics were able to convey the student in a conscious state to the hospital.

Was weak from undergoing chemo during incident

Over a month later on 31 Oct, Sembawang GRC MP Mariam Jaafar provided an update about Mr Khazin via Facebook.

She wrote that Mr Khazin was actually weak from undergoing chemo treatments during the incident when he helped to resuscitate the student.

The Station Manager had been diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer in 2021. His condition sadly deteriorated in Oct 2022, with the cancer spreading to his brain and spine.

He was allowed to return home and be with his family, who were by his side as he continued fighting the disease.

Ms Mariam, who visited him at that time, asked everyone to make a prayer for him or wish him well.

Heroic Station Manager passes away

Just a few days later, Mr Khazin’s aunt took to Facebook to share that her nephew had unfortunately breathed his last.

In the post late last night (4 Nov), she stated that his condition had worsened in the morning. She had rushed over to see him after receiving a call from her niece.

His farewell was apparently a peaceful affair, with surprisingly many people in attendance. She also emphasised that the late Mr Khazin will be sorely missed.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to the late Mr Khazin’s loved ones. We’re sure that the student he saved and their family are eternally grateful for what he did.

More importantly, everyone who knew him will certainly remember him fondly and miss him.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.