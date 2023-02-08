S’porean Worker Dies From Glass Doors Falling On Him, Investigation Ongoing

Worker Dies While Unloading Glass Doors Shipment At Alexandra On 2 Feb

Last Thursday (2 Feb), a 53-year-old Singaporean worker passed away after glass doors fell on him at a warehouse in Alexandra.

He was reportedly unloading a shipment of glass doors with two other workers when the incident occurred.

One of the two other workers sustained injuries but is in a stable condition at National University Hospital (NUH). The last worker managed to escape unharmed.

Singaporean Worker passes away after 9 glass doors falls on him

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has issued a statement, revealing that the incident occurred at Harbour Link Complex in Alexandra Terrace.

At about 2.15pm last Thursday (2 Feb), the three men were unloading a shipment from a shipping container when nine glass doors toppled on the three of them.

Two of the workers who sustained injuries were conveyed to NUH — the third worker was uninjured.

The 53-year-old later succumbed to his injuries and passed away. Meanwhile, his colleague is now in a stable condition.

This is the fourth workplace fatality in Singapore this year, The Straits Times (ST) reports.

Company barred from hiring new migrant workers for 3 months

AGL Facade Systems has been ordered to stop all work activities and appoint a workplace safety and health auditor to review their practices, MOM added.

In addition, MOM has also barred the firm from hiring new migrant workers for three months.

The ministry’s statement also included instructions on the proper handling of glass sheets and panels in shipping containers.

During transportation via the containers, these items must be bundled in upright positions within their wooden crates.

To safely unload them, workers should use forklifts or purpose-built telescopic handlers.

If they need to be moved manually, workers must receive appropriate support. This includes props, braces, frames or restraint belts to prevent other items in the container from falling off.

MOM has confirmed that they’re currently investigating the incident.

MS News extends our sincerest condolences to the family of the deceased, may he rest in peace. We also wish the injured worker a smooth and swift recovery.

