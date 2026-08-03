23-year-old worker dies after scaffolding falls on lorry at Jurong Port worksite

Worker trapped in lorry after scaffolding falls at Jurong Port worksite

A 23-year-old worker died on Monday (3 Aug) after scaffolding fell on the lorry he was driving at a worksite along Jurong Port Road.

Photos of the aftermath posted on Facebook showed the collapsed structure lying across a road in the site.

Mangled lorry & police blue tent seen at Jurong Port worksite

In the images, at least three police vehicles were at the scene, along with several officers wearing hard hats.

Near the scaffolding was a mangled lorry that appeared to have been crushed.

Behind the lorry was a police blue tent.

Worker trapped in lorry at Jurong Port worksite

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were both alerted to a work-related incident at about 9.50am on 3 Aug.

When SCDF arrived at the construction site along 30 Jurong Port Road, they found a person trapped in the driver’s seat of a lorry after scaffolding had collapsed onto the vehicle.

Rescue specialists from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) had to work with staff from the construction site to first remove the scaffolding from the top of the lorry.

The person was then extricated using hydraulic rescue equipment.

No foul play suspected after man pronounced dead at the scene

However, the 23-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

No foul play is suspected, based on preliminary police investigations.

Further police investigations are ongoing.

Structure fell from 5th storey of building

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) told MS News in response to queries that a formwork structure was being repositioned when it fell from the fifth storey of the building, which was under construction.

It struck the worker, who was subsequently extricated and pronounced dead at the scene.

His employer was Keehans Pte. Ltd, and the site’s occupier is HPC Builders Pte. Ltd.

All formwork activities at the worksite told to stop

The ministry noted that any risks of formwork structures toppling must be identified and addressed as a general safety measure.

This includes ensuring that it is erected and repositioned in accordance with the approved design.

Only approved equipment can be used for the formwork system, it said.

MOM has instructed HPC Builders to stop all formwork activities at the worksite while it investigates the incident.

Also read: 23-year-old worker dies after being struck by concrete at Turf City MRT worksite

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Featured image adapted from Monir 2.1 on Facebook.