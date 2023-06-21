Worker Electrocuted While Installing Solar Panels On S’pore Building Rooftop, Passes Away

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Worker Dies After Getting Electrocuted While Installing Solar Panels

A worker reportedly passed away after getting electrocuted while installing solar panels on the rooftop of a building in Singapore recently.

The incident happened on 12 June, just three days before the Tanjong Pagar building collapse that claimed another worker’s life.

Including both these recent incidents, Singapore has had 14 workplace deaths so far this year.

Worker installing solar panels touched exposed cable

According to The Straits Times (ST), the worker was installing solar panels on a building’s rooftop on 12 June with a group of other workers.

While going about his work, he spotted an exposed cable “arcing and emitting smoke”.

He somehow came into contact with the cable and got electrocuted.

The worker was promptly taken to the hospital but later died of his injuries that same day.

Cable was lying on wet roof

Citing a Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Council alert, Lianhe Zaobao reported that preliminary investigations discovered that the cable had been lying on a wet roof. The rooftop was allegedly wet from the rain prior to the incident.

WSH also shared that electrocution is a major hazard during the installation of solar panels.

Panels exposed to sunlight can apparently generate electricity even without a connection to a power source.

Therefore, the council advises companies to take precautionary measures including insulating exposed electrical components and ceasing electrical works when it rains or the area is wet.

In addition, contractors must have a plan to prevent falls from heights on site.

14 workplace deaths so far in 2023

With the latest incidents, Singapore has recorded 14 workplace deaths so far in 2023, noted ST.

While it’s still far from last year’s total of 46, the number is no less concerning.

Anyone who notices any workplace safety and health violation should submit their feedback to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) via the form here.

Hopefully, with everyone on alert, we can prevent the workplace death toll from climbing further.

MS News extends our sincere condolences to the deceased worker’s loved ones. May they receive the assistance they need to deal with their loss.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @angtheartist on Unsplash, for illustration purposes only.