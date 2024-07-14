S’pore will build temporary swimming complex in Kallang carpark for 2025 World Aquatics Championships

Temporary swimming complex to be built in Kallang carpark for 2025 World Aquatics Championships

Singapore recently announced that it will build a temporary swimming complex at Carpark G of Leisure Park Kallang, close to the Kallang Football Hub for the World Aquatics Championships in 2025.

Initially, planned venues included the National Stadium, which can hold 50,000 spectators, as well as the Indoor Stadium, which can hold about 10,000 people.

However, plans have switched amid discussions that the 50,000 capacity is “way over the typical attendance” for the event.

The Straits Times (ST) reported Alan Goh, co-chairperson of the 2025 World Aquatics Championships organising committee, saying that the temporary facility will be built by June 2025.

“There are many factors we took into consideration when selecting the venue. Of course, National Stadium and Indoor Stadium were (involved in discussions) as well,” he said.

“But when we had discussions with World Aquatics, it was clear that the National Stadium with its 50,000 capacity is way over the typical attendance for the event.”

“So on balance, and having considered factors such as cost, factors such as downtime of the Indoor Stadium and National Stadium, the decision was best to hold the events in the Aquatic Centre and build a very nice facility in Carpark G.”

He added that for the indoor stadium, the pool’s minimum depth would “have had to be raised”. The pool would also need to be reinforced to handle the added weight.

“When we finally assessed the amount that was needed to go in to make that a verifiable venue, compared to building (one) from scratch in an open space … We chose the one in the car park,” He said, according to South China Morning Post.

Concerts can still be held at both stadiums during the world championships.

Misestimated budget, says source

A source told the South China Morning Post that the plan to use the National Stadium had a “misestimated” budget.

“They budgeted for it in double-digit millions but it’s actually in triple-digit millions,” said a source, who requested to be anonymous.

A second source gave an estimate of above US$100 million to host the 2025 event.

Singapore Aquatics president and organising committee co-chairperson Mark Chay said that officials are still “assessing the cost of the event”.

“If we were to hold everything here at this wonderful facility, we would actually have a very, very long event,” he said. “So it’s about scheduling, about making sure that we have a very tight and robust programme, capturing all the highlights across the six aquatic sports and therefore, the temporary venue.”

Mr Chay added that he disagreed with assertions that the venue was “underwhelming” compared to what was proposed previously.

“I wouldn’t say it is underwhelming. When it comes to these world championships, we also look at what the seating capacity will be and what will actually create the most vibrant atmosphere.”

“And building a swimming pool in the National Stadium or Indoor Stadium may not be the best way to actually get the whole community involved and get behind the athletes,” he further explained.

Countdown began on 12 July

The World Aquatics Championship will take place from 13 July to 3 August next year, and Friday (12 July) marks the beginning of the one-year countdown.

The water polo and diving competitions are set to take place at the OCBC Aquatic Centre, also within the Singapore Sports Hub.

Meanwhile, the open water swimming and high diving events will be held at Palawan Beach and Palawan Green respectively, both located in Sentosa.

Sentosa will also host the AQUA Fiesta.

“Singapore has much to be proud of regarding our strength as a host nation, Mr Chay noted. “We have renowned facilities that have hosted numerous international competitions, including the 2015 SEA Games. We will see innovative use of available spaces, which will be prepared for high-level competition and for spectators to fully enjoy aquatic sports.”

The logo and motto, ‘Water Shapes Us’, were also unveiled at the presentation on Friday.

Featured image adapted from Inside The Games via World Aquatics.