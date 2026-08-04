Viral dessert brand Yimanfen opens 1st overseas outlet at Somerset, has S$1.99 treats for 4 days only

Chinese dessert house Yimanfen opens first overseas outlet at 313@somerset

A birthday is always a good excuse to feast, and with Singapore’s 61st coming up, Yimanfen is giving us one more reason to save room for something sweet.

The viral Chinese dessert brand recently opened its first overseas outlet at 313@somerset, bringing the colourful sweet soup bowls, chewy handmade toppings, and tea-based drinks that have drawn long queues across China to Singapore.

Better yet, it’s marking National Day with selected treats priced at just S$1.99 each for four days only.

Get selected Yimanfen treats for S$1.99 from 7 to 10 Aug

From 7 to 10 Aug 2026, the first 100 customers each day can choose one of three selected favourites for just S$1.99:

Manfen Chewy Shushu Bowl

Kale & Sticky Rice Yogurt Smoothie

Silken Soya Pudding Grand Bowl

Usually priced at S$7.80, the Manfen Chewy Shushu Bowl is packed with handcrafted sweet potato taro balls, white fungus, peach gum, and soft tapioca.

Its star ingredient is the Jumbo Taro Paste Lava Ball, an oversized chewy ball generously stuffed with smooth taro paste.

For something lighter and silkier, opt for the Silken Soya Pudding Grand Bowl.

Meanwhile, the Kale & Sticky Rice Yogurt Smoothie offers a more unusual mix of greens, grains, and creamy yoghurt.

Other signature desserts and drinks to try

Beyond the promotion, first-timers can start with the Manfen Grand Bowl (S$8.20), a loaded fresh milk dessert with grass jelly, white fungus, peach gum, lotus seeds, red beans, taro balls, and black glutinous rice.

For something fruitier, the Mango Snowy Bowl with Gelato (S$7.80) pairs Keitt mango and black glutinous rice balls with shaved ice and vanilla gelato.

There’s also the classic Mango Pomelo Sago (S$7.60), made with sweet mango, juicy pomelo, and chewy sago pearls.

Thirsty diners can try the 800x Hand-Whipped Aged HK Yuenyeung (S$6.50), which combines Hong Kong-style milk tea and coffee beneath a cloud of whipped aged milk foam.

Other picks include the Double Matcha Gelato Latte (S$7.90) and Double Cheese Foam Thai Milk Tea (S$6.20).

Trend-chasers can also order the Dubai Chocolate with Squeezy Cocoa (S$8.80), a rich chocolate drink inspired by the viral Dubai chocolate craze.

Get a complimentary fridge magnet

Besides filling your stomach, your visit could also send you home with a little something for your fridge.

Customers who make a purchase, share their Yimanfen experience on social media, and tag their account can redeem a complimentary fridge magnet.

There are two designs to choose from, with redemptions available while stocks last.

Yimanfen’s first outlet outside China

Founded in Hangzhou in 2024, Yimanfen has grown to more than 90 stores across China and sells over 20 million handcrafted desserts and drinks annually.

Its 313@somerset outlet marks the brand’s first overseas expansion, bringing its modern take on traditional Chinese sweet soups to Singapore.

Expect ingredients such as peach gum, white fungus, lotus seeds, taro balls, and red beans paired with fresh milk, whole-leaf tea, shaved ice, and gelato.

Despite the colourful presentation, the desserts aren’t overly sweet, with syrups, sweet soups, toppings, and tea bases freshly prepared in-house daily.

Here’s how to get there:

Yimanfen

Address: 313 Orchard Road, #02-50 & #02-K4, 313@somerset, Singapore 238895

Opening hours: 10am to 9.30pm

Nearest MRT station: Somerset

Head downstairs for sheep-topped matcha at BlackTree

Once you’re done with dessert, head down to Level 1 for another viral Chinese import.

BlackTree, billed as China’s top Thai milk tea brand, has already soft-opened its first overseas outlet at 313@somerset, ahead of its grand opening on 7 Aug.

A highlight is its Singapore-exclusive collaboration with viral Shanghai café Matcha Wang, whose sheep-adorned matcha drinks were reportedly sipped by celebrity couple Tom Holland and Zendaya during their Shanghai visit.

Limited to 200 cups daily, the Lily Lamb Special Matcha No. 1 and No. 2 cost S$7.90 each and feature tiny hand-drawn sheep floating across vivid green matcha cheese foam.

The No. 1 pairs silky matcha cheese foam with vanilla bean and milk, while the No. 2 serves the same creamy topping over fragrant King Jasmine Tea.

BlackTree’s other signatures are almost as photogenic.

The Milky Cat Cheese Milk Thai Tea (S$6.90) comes crowned with cheese milk foam shaped like a chubby three-dimensional cat, alongside coconut jelly and chewy water chestnut starch balls.

Meanwhile, the 400 Times Cheese Milk Thai Tea (S$6.90) is topped with an airy cloud of dalgona coffee foam whipped 400 times.

Those who prefer their drink to double as dessert can try the Cheese Milk Thai Tea with Thai Tea Gelato at S$8.90.

Score opening deals at BlackTree

From now till 6 Aug, customers can enjoy 12% off all menu items during BlackTree’s soft-opening period.

There’s also a Lily Lamb Matcha and 400 Times Cheese Milk Thai Tea set for S$19.90, which comes with a Lily Lamb Doll. Alternatively, the doll can be purchased separately for S$9.90.

From 7 to 9 Aug, the grand opening deals kick in: buy any two eligible drinks and get the lower-priced one free, limited to one redemption per person daily.

The deal excludes Lily Lamb drinks and the Milky Cat Cheese Milk Thai Tea.

The first 300 customers each day who make any purchase can also take part in a sure-win lucky draw, with prizes including a DJI Pocket 4, Maison Margiela Replica perfume, YSL lipstick, a seven-day free drink pass, buy-one-get-one-free vouchers, and drink discounts of up to 15%.

And last but not least, from 29 Aug 2026, fans can look forward to celebrity guest-manager appearances by Glenn Yong and Tasha Low, with one guest taking over the counter each week.

Exact dates and details will be announced on BlackTree Singapore’s social media channels.

Here’s how to get to BlackTree:

BlackTree

Address: 313 Orchard Road, #01-26, Singapore 238895

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm

Nearest MRT station: Somerset

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Featured image by MS News.