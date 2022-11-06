Yishun Resident Apologises To MP For Behaviour, Incident Reportedly Started Due To Rainy Weather

Yishun Resident Apologises To MP For Behaviour, Gets Invited To Meet-The-People Session

This week, an Yishun resident was called out for making “bullying demands” of his member of Parliament (MP).

One of the demands was a 1km-long covered walkway from his block to a nearby mall.

The man has now apologised for his behaviour.

According to his MP, the incident started due to rainy weather.

MP’s first such incident since taking the job

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News on Saturday (5 Nov), Nee Soon GRC MP Derrick Goh said this was the first such incident he’d encountered since becoming an MP in 2020.

At the time, he was holding a Meet-The-People Session (MPS) and chatting with stallholders.

Volunteers became worried for his safety due to the behaviour of the resident, “Paul”.

However, the whole incident took about 30 minutes, after which Paul left the scene.

Resident has been helped by them before

Mr Goh revealed that Paul is a middle-aged man who has been helped by them a few times.

Some of his previous complaints, related to his personal issues, had been resolved, the MP added.

That’s why his behaviour that night, which included threatening to harass and shame Mr Goh over social media, was shocking.

One volunteer even told the MP that she felt sad and hurt, he said.

Resident’s shoes got wet from rainy weather

Mr Goh explained that due to the recent rainy weather, Paul’s shoes had gotten wet many times.

Thus, he requested that a covered walkway be built from his Melody Spring@Yishun estate to the N4 mall.

Thus, residents can make use of these walkways to avoid getting drenched.

Perhaps due to that, no feedback on the covered walkway Paul requested was received, the MP said.

He denied that Paul had mobility issues when he was queried by Shin Min about this.

Yishun resident apologises in a letter

Eventually, Paul apologised to Mr Goh in a letter, he said.

The MP was happy to accept his apology and invited him to meet at the next MPS.

He and his team will continue to keep in contact with Paul to find out how they can help him, Mr Goh assured, adding.

This is our job.

Incidents like this are very rare

Emphasising that unpleasant incidents like this are very rare, Mr Goh said Singaporeans are generally polite and civil.

When such things happen, he and the volunteers would try to calm the resident down and look out for other vulnerable residents present, for example those with small children.

For residents who’re unhappy, what’s needed is a listening ear for problems and some understanding, and a resolution may be found, he added.

Residents know that he’s the type of person to focus on solving the problem and will try to help as much as he can, Mr Goh said.

However, when faced with unreasonable demands, he would be honest and tell it like it is, he added.

