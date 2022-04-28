Worker In Yishun Passes Away After Prime Mover Runs Over Him, Company To Help Family

39-Year-Old Worker Dies In Yishun Workplace Accident Involving Prime Mover

We may forget it sometimes, but life is fragile and a simple mistake can easily cost someone’s life.

On Wednesday (27 Apr), Mr Shanmugam Jothi, 39, passed away at Yishun Industrial Street 1 after a prime mover ran over him.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic pronounced him dead at the scene. Investigations are currently ongoing.

His company, City Container (S), says they will contact and offer support to the deceased worker’s family in India.

Prime mover rolled down ramp and ran over worker

On Wednesday (27 Apr) morning, Mr Shanmugam passed away when a prime mover he had parked near 15 Yishun Industrial Street 1 ran over him.

According to AsiaOne, the 39-year-old wanted to return to the vehicle after realising that he had not engaged the brakes. However, the prime mover, which was parked on a ramp, started moving forward and crushed him in the process.

When SCDF officers arrived on the scene, they found Mr Shanmugam motionless and pronounced him dead on the scene.

Police investigations are currently ongoing.

Company will contact and assist his family in India

According to The Straits Times (ST), the worker was employed by transport service company City Container (S).

A manager at the company said they will get in touch with and provide assistance to the deceased’s family in India.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said that heavy vehicles, such as prime movers, should be parked on “firm and level ground”. In addition, parking brakes should be fully engaged and wheel chokes must be properly positioned.

ST reported that this is the 15th workplace fatality in 2022.

Condolences to his family

Even with the current safety measures we have in place to protect workers, such fatalities can still occur if they’re not careful.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to the worker’s family and hopes he will rest in peace.

Hopefully, investigations will uncover more details on the accident and provide them with some semblance of closure.

