Youth stands shaking in the middle of the road, suspected to have used Kpods

Youth suspected to have used Kpods allegedly fell on the floor before walking onto the road

A youth was seen standing in the middle of the road, shaking slightly, prompting a witness to suspect that he had used ‘Kpods’.

Footage posted by @sgfollowsall on Instagram showed the youth standing in the middle of what appeared to be the service road of an estate.

Youth steps onto road but stops

The video started as the youth took a step onto the road but then stood there without proceeding further.

He looked down at his hands, which were shaking slightly.

He appeared to be holding two items: a phone in his right hand and a thin, long device that looked like an e-vaporiser, or vape, in his left hand.

Behind the boy is a warning sigh for pedestrians to beware of traffic.

Youth suspected of using Kpods

The original poster (OP), who is a follower of the account, said they encountered the youth at 8.53am on 8 July.

Before they started recording, the youth had allegedly fallen on the ground with his phone and a vape near him.

He managed to get up, but was shaking “a lot” and stood in the road trying to recover, the OP alleged, also claiming that the boy was doing ‘Kpods’, which are vape pods laced with etomidate.

‘Nobody knew what to do’

Many passers-by were staring at the youth as it was rush hour, the OP said, without revealing where the video was recorded.

However, nobody knew what to do, or did not have time to do anything, as they were rushing to work.

The OP could not help him either, as the youth is “twice my size” and they had to rush to work also, they added.

Another netizen also saw the youth

It is uncertain whether the police were called, but another netizen posted in the comments that he also saw the youth.

He allegedly saw him lying on the ground, shivering and holding a vape.

After a while, he walked off, he said.

Netizens ask OP why they didn’t call the police

The OP hoped more the police would step up patrols to catch Kpods users.

Police should also provide guidance on what to do if you encounter Kpod zombies in the future, they added.

But many netizens questioned why the OP didn’t call the police themselves, instead of merely taking a video.

One of them noted that the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) could also be notified.

Public may report vaping offences to HSA

According to HSA, members of the public who wish to report vaping-related offences were do so via its form at https://go.gov.sg/reportvape.

They would need to have witnessed the vaping offence and able to provide evidence, such as videos or images.

Alrernatively, they can call HSA at 6684 2036 or 6684 2037 from 7am to 12 midnight daily.

Also read: Youth sent to hospital after allegedly vaping in SAFRA Jurong toilet, with arms visibly shaking

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Featured image adapted from @sgfollowsall on Instagram.