S’porean YouTuber apologises after being accused of copying content, pledges to credit sources in future

S’porean YouTuber apologises to smaller content creator after netizens slam him for alleged copying

Singaporean YouTuber Sneaky Sushii has apologised to a Denmark-based Bulgarian YouTuber after being slammed by netizens, who accused him of copying the smaller creator’s content.

He also pledged to cite and credit his sources in future videos, according to a message on the now-removed video.

Source: Sneaky Sushii on YouTube (left) and Toni’s Film Club on YouTube

YouTuber points out similarities between his & Sneaky Sushii’s video

Sneaky Sushii first came under scrutiny after YouTuber Toni Vesdream, who runs YouTube channel Toni’s Film Club, posted a video titled “A Big YouTuber Stole My Work?” earlier this month.

He pointed out that one of Sneaky Sushii’s videos, titled “This horror film was so real, people reported it to the police…”, closely resembled his video, titled “The Horror Film So Real, the FBI Investigated It”.

The similarities were not restricted to the topic, but extended to the narration, story structure and visuals.

Sneaky Sushii admits he ‘drew huge inspiration’ from another video

After many netizens, including those from Singapore, expressed disappointment towards Sneaky Sushii, it was noticed that the title and description of his video had been changed.

According to screenshots posted by another YouTuber AugustTheDuck, the title of the video was changed to “This video sucks”.

In the description, Sneaky Sushii acknowledged that his video “drew huge inspiration” from Mr Vesdream’s video and provided a link to it.

He also admitted that he “should have known” to credit his sources and said he had emailed Mr Vesdream to apologise.

YouTuber apologises for ‘lapse in judgement’

In a pinned comment, he added that he would cite and credit all sources for his videos in future.

He also sincerely apologised to Mr Vesdream for his “lapse in judgement”.

Although he said that the video and comments would not be deleted, a check on YouTube showed that the link is dead, with a message saying the video had been removed.

Toni Vesdream hopes to move forward

In a pinned comment on his YouTube video, Mr Vesdream posted an update confirming that Sneaky Sushii had apologised to him and taken “full responsibility”.

Mr Vesdream appreciated and accepted the apology, reiterating that he had “no hard feelings” towards the Singaporean.

He hoped that people would move forward from this incident, kindly adding:

We all make mistakes, what’s important is to learn from them.

Also read: S’porean YouTuber Sneaky Sushii accused of copying smaller creator’s content, similarities spark backlash

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Sneaky Sushii on YouTube and Toni’s Film Club on YouTube.