S’porean YouTuber Sneaky Sushii accused of copying smaller creator’s content, similarities spark backlash

Sneaky Sushii’s video allegedly bears close similarities with another YouTuber’s

Singaporean YouTuber Sneaky Sushii, known for horror and true crime content, has come under scrutiny after another creator alleged that one of his videos closely resembles his own work.

On 13 Mar, Denmark-based Bulgarian YouTuber Toni Vesdream posted a video on YouTube titled “A Big YouTuber Stole My Work?”

In the video, Mr Vesdream said he recently came across Sneaky Sushii’s video titled “This horror film was so real, people reported it to the police…”, which was uploaded on 30 Aug 2025.

The topic immediately caught his attention because he had previously covered the same story on his own YouTube channel, Toni’s Film Club.

His video, titled “The Horror Film So Real, the FBI Investigated It”, was uploaded on 2 Mar 2025.

“I remember I spent about three weeks I had to read part of a book for it, and I even went on Japanese search engines to try to track down some articles about it,” Mr Vesdream recalled.

“So, considering that this video comes from a very big YouTuber with over 700,000 subscribers, compared to me, who only had about 2,000 when I released the video, I was excited to hopefully learn even more about this topic,” he added.

Bulgarian YouTuber ‘validated’ by similarities of videos

However, Mr Vesdream began to notice many similarities in their videos.

For instance, a dramatic reenactment where Mr Vesdream cut up the limbs of a cake shaped as a gingerbread man turned into a drawing of a cut-up woman in Sneaky Sushii’s video.

Mr Vesdream said he felt validated by this as a small YouTuber.

“Because if I, who is all by himself, writing, editing, filming, researching everything by myself, can come up with the exact same joke as a much bigger YouTuber with sponsors and potentially a team behind him, it means that I’m on the right track.”

He also noted that the narration and structure of the story seemed similar to his own video.

Mr Vesdream said that writing and researching for each video takes him weeks, and that he is especially conscious of the structure as a non-native English speaker.

Again, he said he was validated by the fact that he and a big content creator had arrived at the exact same structure.

Says he is not accusing Sneaky Sushii of stealing

Despite pointing out the similarities, Vesdream stressed that he was not accusing Sneaky Sushii of stealing his work.

“First of all, I don’t own the copyright of an idea,” he said.

He acknowledged that creators covering the same topic will naturally touch on similar points, which he said was “perfectly okay”.

“Naturally, we’re going to hit a lot of the same points.”

However, he explained that creators typically credit sources when their work is strongly inspired by another piece of content.

As an example, he shared that one of his videos is based on an article written by someone else.

Instead of simply repeating the information, he said he contacted the journalist and featured them in the video.

I always do my best to properly credit these sources I’ve used for the research for the videos, whether that is on screen, credit, whether that is in the description, or whether that is me just saying it again.

Calls for better crediting among creators

Mr Vesdream further stressed the importance of crediting sources.

“We both reported on the same story, so naturally, we’re going to hit a lot of the same points,” he said.

“But usually, if one particular source is the main inspiration for it, whether that’s journalistic or just YouTube etiquette and common courtesy, would have that person give some sort of credit.”

He shared examples of how other YouTubers who obtained information from his content have credited him.

Mr Vesdream said he might have also failed to credit some of his sources for his YouTube content, but he always tries his best to do so.

“I don’t always get it right, but I try to do it with integrity, and to finish it off with risk of being sincere,” he expressed.

Mr Vesdream clarified that he has “no hard feelings” towards Sneaky Sushii and asked viewers not to send hate to anyone.

He said he only brought attention to it as he wants content creators to have each other’s backs, especially with AI “making it very easy to steal other people’s work”.

I would like to believe that there is a world in which we can be in it together, rather than against each other and sort of being sneaky behind each other’s back.

Netizens express disappointment

Following Mr Vesdream’s video, many Singaporean viewers have expressed disappointment towards Sneaky Sushii.

One user on Reddit, where the Bulgarian YouTuber’s video has been reposted, commented that the Singaporean YouTuber did not even tweak or reorder the words on Mr Vesdream’s video.

A YouTube user speculated Sneaky Sushii’s team may have “felt like Mr Vesdream’s channel was too small for them to be caught stealing”.

Another Redditor claimed that they had previously noticed that a Sneaky Sushii video about murders in Singapore had “nearly all the same points” as one article about the same topic “in the same order in how they explained the story”.

Meanwhile, many praised the Bulgarian YouTuber for his grace and kindness in handling the issue.

Also read: S’pore wedding platform Wedded.sg claims bigger company ‘copy & pasted’ website after launch

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Featured image adapted from Sneaky Sushii on YouTube, Toni’s Film Club on YouTube.