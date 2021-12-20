Key Responses From Wang Leehom, Lee Jinglei & Yumi That Led To His Apology

Since the announcement of their divorce, Wang Leehom and his now ex-wife Lee Jinglei’s marriage has escalated into a full-blown melodrama. Earlier on, Lee alleged that Wang had multiple affairs during their marriage.

Speculations later arose that one such affair was with Singaporean singer Yumi Bai (孫雨), based in Taiwan. Yumi took to Weibo on Sunday (19 Dec) to deny the allegations and clarify the rumours.

In the early hours of Monday (20 Dec), Wang himself broke his silence on the issue, posting a lengthy statement on his Instagram stories, denying any infidelity allegations.

Lee was quick to respond, denying his claims and expounding on the split of their assets in the divorce. Wang later issued an apology, taking responsibility for his actions.

Read on for a breakdown of the events that had unfolded in the past day.

Yumi says she was Wang Leehom’s ex-girlfriend

If you’re reading about this scandal for the first time, here’s what happened after Wang Leehom announced his divorce: His now ex-wife Lee Jinglei alleged that Wang had been involved in multiple affairs with friends-with-benefits after their divorce announcement.

There were subsequent speculations that one such “friend” was Singaporean singer Yumi Bai (孫雨), who’s based in Taiwan as part of a pop duo named By2.

On Sunday (19 Dec), Yumi took to Weibo to share her side of the story.

She clarified that she never had inappropriate relations with Wang during his marriage, adding that they had deleted each other’s WeChat contact since 2015.

Yumi shared that she was Wang’s girlfriend before he got married. This relationship started in 2012 when she was 20 and Wang was 36.

Wang later started dating Lee in Oct 2013, and Yumi gave him her blessings.

Yumi later learned of their marriage on 27 Nov. She was upset but eventually gave him her blessings again, hoping he would be happy.

Regarding the photo circulating on social media that led to many deducing it was proof of the affair, Yumi said it was an old photo from 2013, although it was posted in 2015.

She explained that she had posted it at that time because she was in an argument with her boyfriend and wanted to anger him. In hindsight, she realised that the post was inappropriate and apologised for putting it up.

Yumi believed that the marital strife was ultimately between the Wangs, and she had cooperated by providing the evidence of their dispute over property.

She concluded that her conscience remains clear in all of this.

Ex-wife Lee refutes Yumi’s claims

Later that day, Lee responded to Yumi’s lengthy statement with a succinct Weibo post saying that Wang and Yumi no longer chatted on WeChat because they switched to WhatsApp.

Sharing a picture of their chat, Lee said Yumi even changed her profile picture to an explicit one.

In a subsequent post, Lee raised suspicions about Yumi’s claims they broke up after Wang started dating Lee.

She said Wang was not honest about the situation. In 2012, Wang had told her that Yumi was a “friend” and they would have flirty exchanges and that it was normal.

Lee added that by 2013, she and Wang were already living together, making public appearances together, and had already decided to get married.

Wang denies being disloyal in marriage

On Monday (20 Dec), close to midnight, Wang broke his silence, sharing a 5-page statement on the matter via Insta-stories.

In it, he denied Lee’s allegations that he had been disloyal in their marriage. Wang said he and Lee first met in 2003 but did not keep in contact for more than 10 years after.

He continued that throughout their marriage, he says he’s been living in “fear” and the “threat” of “extortion”.

He said that Lee was not what she made herself out to be—someone who did not want a “single cent” from him.

Wang shared that in their agreement, Lee would get the following:

S$32.1 million (150 million yuan)

half their property in Los Angeles

half their investment stocks

monthly alimony of S$45,000 (210,000 yuan)

free usage of their Taipei home for 18 years

a nanny, chauffeur, car, and domestic helper

Finally, he claimed to have recordings from a “psychologist” that was evidence that Lee had threatened to “ruin his reputation” if he didn’t give in to her “threats” or “demands” for his assets and money, post-divorce.

Lee says she is a victim of mental abuse & gaslighting

In the wee hours of the same morning, Lee responded to Wang’s statement on Weibo.

Addressing his statement that they did not keep in contact for over 10 years, Lee hit back, saying perhaps he has too many “friends” to remember.

She shared that they had many meals together throughout that time, watched movies with his ex-girlfriend in the same cinema, spent time at his colleague’s place, had late-night talks, and attended birthday parties together.

Regarding the division of their assets, Lee shared a picture – presumably an extract from the divorce agreement – showing that she doesn’t want any alimony.

She then elaborated that the Las Vegas house and the joint investment accounts were already under their individual names and not given to her by Wang.

But she clarified that she’d asked for money to cover their children’s living and education expenses as well as to live in their house in Taipei.

Lee then went on to say that while Wang says he’s been living in fear throughout their marriage, her perceived reality was quite the opposite.

She shared notes from their psychologist’s analysis that she was the victim of “mental abuse” and “gaslighting”.

‘Bobby’ is Wang’s nickname, and ‘Sasha’ is Lee’s nickname

Apart from that, Lee shared that the psychologist felt that Wang suffered from “sex addiction” and “narcissistic personality disorder”, frequently making Lee feel she had a mental illness to belittle her.

While Wang shared that they saw 5 psychologists, in actuality, she claims there were only 2.

Lee continued that counselling is usually done within a private and safe space and that sharing any recordings with the public as “evidence” – as Wang had initially claimed – is “illegal”.

Urges Wang to take responsibility

On Monday (20 Dec) afternoon, Lee released another lengthy statement on Weibo.

She said that Wang’s statement was typical of how he gaslighted her.

The issue was now apparently bigger than their marriage, and she surmised that the public deserved “the truth”.

She then asked Wang to explain the following points:

With evidence from multiple parties on the Internet that point towards his behaviour of “soliciting prostitutes”, does he admit to it? Does he admit to cheating or the “habit of having sex” with many different “friends” before and during the marriage? What is his standard for morality as a human being if his family has used her as a “reproduction machine”, “coercing her into divorce” after their 3rd child? When did she ever prevent him from seeing his kids? When had she cut off communications so that Wang could only speak to her via an IGS?

For context, Wang’s claimed that Lee had forced his hand into speaking publicly about this, so he could only respond in kind.

Sharing a picture of her many calls made to him that went unanswered or rejected, Lee questioned if his statement was true.

Finally, she refuted the allegation that she’d prevented Wang from seeing his children. Lee claims she’d encouraged him to watch them at any time and even installed a device he could use to monitor them.

To sum up her statement, Lee posed a final question to Wang,

Do you want to apologise for your own lies?

Alluding to the fact that she had never threatened Wang prior to this point and had always wanted to settle their divorce in a low-key manner, she rounded out her statement by hoping that Wang would be “honest, face his problems squarely, and take responsibility for his actions and not blame others”.

This was so that the issue could be settled soon and that everyone could “return to their normal lives”.

Wang issues apology

Later in the day, Wang issued an apology to Lee, his parents, and children on Weibo.

MS News’ English translation of the post

Admitting his faults and taking full responsibility for his actions, he said he did not live up to his public image.

Wang said he would be quitting work temporarily to work on himself.

He then vowed to work with Lee to care for their children. Wang added that he will transfer their house into her name and actively be part of their children’s lives.

You can read more about his apology here.

Hope family finds closure

Divorces can be messy and challenging, especially when the couple is under the spotlight.

While this divorce has had multiple twists and turns, we certainly hope that with Wang’s apology, they can find closure, especially in the interest of their young children.

