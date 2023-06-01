TheSmartLocal Host & Actor Zhin Nominated For ‘Most Popular Male Personality’ At Pesta Perdana

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Zhin Nominated For ‘Most Popular Male Personality’ In Suria Mediacorp’s Pesta Perdana

The equivalent of Channel 8’s prestigious Star Awards, Pesta Perdana recognises the best talents in the Malay media industry in Singapore. This year, Zhin Sadali — better known as Zhin — is among five nominees for the ‘Most Popular Male Personality’ award.

The host and actor managed by TheSmartLocal (TSL) is interestingly one of four social media personalities nominated this year. Only actor Norman Ishak hails from Mediacorp.

With a fresh pool of candidates in this category, we’re sure this year’s event will be an exciting one.

Pesta Perdana nomination makes Zhin emotional

Zhin, who only made his first appearance on TV two years ago, took to his Instagram stories to share his reaction to the nomination.

Clearly overcome with emotion, he said with tears in his eyes,

I woke up today feeling a lot of emotions… ‘overwhelmed’, that is the perfect word. Because I woke up to my mum’s message to me saying, “Hey, Pesta Perdana nominations are out. We’re gonna vote!”

Being greeted with a happy message from your mother is one thing, but one showing her pride and support can surely move you greatly. That was exactly what hit Zhin, who realised what a strong support system he has.

He looked back at his journey in the media industry that began five years ago, when he started out with TSL as a host. Back then, he claimed that it was solely for financial reasons, to support his family as they were “not in a good space”.

Just a few years later, he made it to television and has since appeared on local Malay channel Suria and Channel 5. Since this is only a recent development, Zhin recognises that he’s still “relatively fresh”.

Moreover, he revealed that he was not “not in a good space mental health-wise” in his early 20s. So, having made it this far has made him immensely proud of himself.

Has come a long way since starting at TSL

After becoming a familiar face on local media company TSL’s various platforms, Zhin made his foray into TV as the host of edutainment series ‘Projek L.I.T’ on Suria.

He then stepped up to host the show ‘Hilang’, catered to an older audience, before scoring a major gig as one of the hosts for Mediacorp’s 2023 New Year’s countdown event, ‘Let’s Celebrate 2023’.

Projects subsequently trickled in for the multi-talented 29-year-old who also acts, as he took on the lead role in the drama ‘Kecoh Kahwin’.

More recently, he’s been hosting the children’s talent show ‘Juara Mic Junior’ and starred alongside veteran actor Hasnul Rahmat in the Hari Raya drama ‘Manisan Syawal‘.

Adding one achievement after another to his impressive CV, Zhin has certainly proven that hard work and dedication can take you far.

If you’d like to cast your votes for him or any other nominee, you may do so via the link here.

Voting starts today and will end at 10pm on 17 June. Don’t miss your chance to help your faves win.

Among 4 non-Mediacorp talents nominated

Besides Zhin, three other nominees in the ‘Most Popular Male Personality’ categories are also content creators in their own right, who’ve come a long way to get to where they are now.

Seeing how much the local media landscape has changed, we’re certain that there’s a rich pool of talents that could bring fresh entertainment content for viewers.

Kudos to the nominees for making it to the list. No matter who wins the title, we’re sure everyone’s achievements thus far are worth celebrating.

Here’s wishing them all the best!

Disclosure: MS News and The Smart Local are companies under TSL Media.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @zxnypot on Instagram and Instagram.