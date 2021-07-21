Man Finds Ziploc Bag Of Cash On 18 Jul

As hard as money comes, it goes as quickly. Unfortunately, there’s a person out there that had to learn this lesson the hard way.

A man found a Ziploc full of cash along Choa Chu Kang Drive on Sunday (18 Jul).

The man went on Facebook in hopes of finding the owner of the missing cash.

Ziploc bag of cash found along Choa Chu Kang Drive

On Sunday (18 Jul), a man shared that he had discovered a Ziploc bag full of cash along Choa Chu Kang Drive.

He posted it on the Singapore Lost And Found Facebook group, along with images of where he had apparently found the money.

From a Google Maps search, the missing cash seems to have been found near the Choa Chu Kang Drive junction, adjacent to the Mi Casa condominium.

The cash is sealed in a green-striped Ziploc bag. The amount inside has not been disclosed, but a $50 note can be seen hugging a few other notes.

Other than the cash, there was no other identification attached to it. At press time, it seems that the search for the owner is still ongoing.

Netizens offer suggestions on what to do

Without any notable identifiers, the search may be a fruitless one. Therefore, netizens have come up with suggestions for the man.

Many netizens have shared that surrendering the money to the closest police station may be the best bet. After all, Singapore law states that any unclaimed cash will go to a charity.

A netizen sympathised with the owner of the missing cash, saying it could be difficult to correctly pinpoint the cash amount, especially if the money belonged to an elderly or a delivery rider who was on the job.

Hope that money is reunited with owner

It’s tough enough to make money, but with the pandemic still ongoing, it’s heartbreaking to learn of this news.

While the search may be fruitless without any identification, we still harbour hope that the bag of cash will be reunited with its owner soon.

If you do know of anyone who had lost a Ziploc bag of cash in Choa Chu Kang, do consider reaching out to the man here.

