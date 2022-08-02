Tiesto & Zedd Set To Headline ZoukOut 2022, Tickets Start From S$168

Tiesto & Zedd Set To Headline ZoukOut 2022 At Siloso Beach

After a three-year hiatus, ZoukOut Singapore returns in 2022 and with a bang, no less.

Leading the triumphant return of Singapore’s premier music festival are world-renowned DJs Zedd and Tiesto.

Tickets begin from S$168 for a one-day pass, while VIP passes start from S$428.

This will also be Tiesto’s only Southeast-Asian stop in 2022, and Zouk members have already snapped up every single pre-sale ticket.

ZoukOut Singapore 2022 will run on 2 and 3 Dec

According to a press release, the theme for ZoukOut Singapore 2022 will be “Futuristic City of Dreams” and will feature international and local acts over the two days.

Headlining ZoukOut Singapore 2022 will be DJs ZEDD and Tiesto, both of whom are currently resident DJs at Zouk Las Vegas.

The full lineup of DJs has yet to be announced, so keep your fingers crossed if you’re banking on your favourite DJs appearing.

Aside from the promise of great music and even better vibes, there will be a return of their food village, experience booths, installations and roving acts throughout Siloso Beach.

Partnering up with the folks from AEG, who produced the world-renowned Coachella festival, producers expect a crowd of over 30,000 attendees for the festival.

ZoukOut Singapore 2022 tickets start from S$168

Tickets are currently available for purchase on ZoukOut’s website here.

Here’s a price breakdown of the types of passes you can get:

General – 1 Day Pass (S$168)

General – 2-Day Passes (S$258)

VIP – 2 Day Passes (S$428)

VVIP – 2 Day Pass (S$528)

VVIP Table Service (TBA)

If you’re planning to ball out at ZoukOut Singapore, you can keep up to date on the release of these details on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

Hope the 3-year hiatus is worth the wait

Party-goers have been clamouring for a festival here in Singapore, and now that Covid-19 measures have relaxed, we can finally welcome the return of ZoukOut.

Hopefully, the three-year-long hiatus is worth the wait, and we can get our party on again.

Will you be heading to ZoukOut Singapore this year? Let us know in the comments section below.

Featured image courtesy of Brand Cellar Pte Ltd and adapted from EDM.com.