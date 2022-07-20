ZoukOut Singapore To Make Comeback After 3 Years, Party All Night Long In Dec 2022

ZoukOut Singapore To Make Comeback In Dec 2022 At Siloso Beach

Plagued by the Covid-19 pandemic, large-scale festivals and parties have not been permitted for the better part of the last 2.5 years. Now that the outbreak is receding into the background, a popular rave event is set to make its long-awaited comeback.

ZoukOut, Asia’s largest “dusk-to-dawn” music festival is scheduled to return on 2 and 3 Dec 2022 at Siloso Beach in Sentosa.

Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming event.

ZoukOut Singapore to return in Dec 2022 after 3 years

After lying dormant for nearly three years, the social media accounts of ZoukOut posted a short 30-second trailer on Tuesday (19 Jul).

According to ZoukOut’s Facebook page, the 19th edition of ZoukOut will be held on 2 and 3 Dec 2022 at Sentosa’s Siloso Beach with an expected crowd size of 30,000.

On the second night, party-goers can literally rave till the sun comes up as the event is only expected to end at 8am the next day.

At the time of writing, details regarding the line-ups and ticket prices are still unavailable. Interested party-goers can check for updates on ZoukOut’s website here or via their social media accounts:

Literally party from dusk to dawn

If past iterations of the outdoor party are anything to go by, ZoukOut 2022 is likely going to be a heart-thumping event.

In 2018, ZoukOut Singapore featured wild nights of dance-worthy music starring the likes of Galantis, Jeffrey Sutorius, and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike.

There were also firework displays and laser shows during the EDM festival.

Touted as “Asia’s only and largest dusk-to-dawn dance music festival“, we have no doubts that ZoukOut 2022 will be high up the must-attend lists of many party-goers.

Looking forward to partying with BFFs

As Covid-19 restrictions ease, it seems party-goers will finally be able to relive their late-night raves.

Given how epic past iterations have been, we bet ZoukOut 2022 will bring exciting music, extravagant firework displays, and some mad party vibes.

