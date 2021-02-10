Japanese Restaurant Sells Asahi Beer At $1.50 Per Mug With Purchase Of Any Main Dish

Chinese New Year (CNY) is just around the corner and many hot deals have begun springing up to ensure we have a good time celebrating the annual festival.

This Japanese restaurant on Lavender street, for example, lets you embrace CNY with $1.50-per-mug Asahi beer.

That’s right, you can get a full mug of high-quality Japanese beer at just $1.50 each, provided you meet their terms and conditions.

Quality Asahi beer offered at irresistible price

At the start of February (1 Feb), Nekutā Fusion Food – Singapore announced the comeback of their attractive beer promotion just in time for CNY.

For just $1.50, customers can enjoy a full mug of Asahi beer when they order a main dish at the restaurant.

To put things into perspective, Asahi beer costs around $18.90 for a 6-can carton in supermarkets — that’s $3.15 for just a single 350ml can.

If a single mug isn’t quite enough, customers can also order a beer tower afterwards and enjoy 10% off.

The promotion is valid for the whole of February from 5-10pm, limited to 2 servings per person daily.

More hot deals including 1-for-1 lunch bowl

Since we’re on the topic of hot deals, the Japanese fusion restaurant also introduced another incredible lunch deal early this month.

Those working at the nearby CT Hub can head down for lunch on workdays to enjoy their 1-for-1 deal where mains that include salmon, beef, or unagi cost just $4.40 each.

As far as Japanese food is concerned, that’s quite the value deal.

Jio your friends for cheap & good beer

In case you can’t wait to check out the beer or lunch deals, here are the deets of the restaurant:

NEKUTA JAPANESE FUSION FOOD

Address: 57 Lavender St, Singapore 338714

Opening hours: 11am – 2.30pm & 5-10.30pm daily

Contact No.: 9018 0835

Nearest MRT: Lavender Station

The long-anticipated CNY weekend starts tomorrow (11 Feb), so take your friends or family down to check out their cheap and good beer and have a good celebration.

