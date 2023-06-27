10-Year-Old Busker Performs Chinese Songs Outside Cathay, Impresses Older Audience

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

10-Year-Old Busker Sings Her Heart Out To Chinese Songs Outside Cathay

Now that Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted, street performers can finally perform in public again.

One particular singer who recently caught attention is Lyla, who’s just 10 years old.

Recently, she performed outside The Cathay, singing Chinese songs that are more popular amongst the older generation.

A video of her mini-concert shows people of all ages — from aunties to uncles to young children — vibing along to her music.

Dedicates Chinese song to ‘Gong Gong’ & ‘Por Por’

A scroll through Lyla’s Facebook page shows that she usually performs English songs during her busking sessions.

However, in her post on 25 June, she mentioned that she “finally learned enough Chinese songs” to perform an equal number of songs in both languages.

Before starting her set, she said that the next song she was going to play was for “Gong Gong, Por Por and the aunties”.

The song she chose was ‘今天不回家’ or ‘Not Going Home’, a classic favourite from 1969.

As she sang her heart out and strummed away on her guitar, a crowd of elderly aunties and uncles sat on the steps surrounding her, clapping along to the music.

Audience enjoys her performance

Upon finishing her performance, the audience cheered and clapped for her enthusiastically. Evidently, she was a hit with the crowd.

Besides the people present that day, netizens who watched the clip also found her performance extremely enjoyable.

Many applauded her for her bravery as it isn’t easy performing in front of a crowd.

Lyla also received many messages of encouragement and well-wishes for her undoubtedly dazzling future.

One user suggested learning some Cantonese and Hokkien songs as seniors will appreciate her effort.

With her talent and determination, we won’t be surprised if Lyla is able to achieve that in no time.

10-year-old busker is daughter of local artiste Eric Ng

Lyla is clearly on the way to making a name for herself as a busker, but she’s not the only musically talented member of her family.

As it turns out, her father is local singer-songwriter Eric Ng.

In fact, the father-and-daughter duo performed on stage together at Wakin Chau’s concert in Singapore back in May.

At just 10 years old, Lyla’s talent and confidence are truly impressive and inspiring.

We can’t wait to see what the future has in store for such a budding shining star.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Lylahzn 黄姿宁 on Facebook.