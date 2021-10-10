11 Singaporeans Aged 56-90 Pass Away From Covid-19 Complications

Singaporeans continue to receive their nightly Covid-19 updates from the Ministry of Health (MOH). And it can be somewhat concerning to see the daily figures at an all-time high.

Last night, authorities confirmed 3,703 new Covid-19 cases. These comprise 2,868 in the community, 832 dormitory residents, and 3 imported infections.

Unfortunately, 11 more people – aged between 56 and 90 – have passed away due to Covid-19 complications. The death toll stands at 153.

Here’s a summary of the latest update.

11 pass away from Covid-19 complications on

According to MOH, yesterday’s figures bring the total national tally of Covid-19 cases to 124,157.

5 men and 6 women – aged between 56 and 90 – passed away due to Covid-19 complications.

4 of them were unvaccinated against Covid-19, 3 were partially vaccinated, and 4 were vaccinated.

Of the 11, 10 had underlying medical conditions, while the remaining partially vaccinated case had no known illnesses.

76.5% of community cases are under Home Recovery

As of 9 Oct, a total of 15,606 cases – or 76.5% of all community cases – are currently under the Home Recovery arrangement.

2,875 – or 14.1% – are in Community Care Facilities, 360 – or 1.8% – are warded in the hospital. 302 require oxygen supplementation, while 40 are under intensive care.

MOH is currently monitoring these large clusters that reported new cases yesterday:

MWS Christalite Methodist Home

Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre

Learning Vision at Changi Airport

United Medicare Centre (Toa Payoh)

Toa Payoh/Kim Keat Avenue Dormitory

1,926 travellers from Brunei & Germany since 8 Sep

According to The Straits Times, 1,926 travellers have arrived in Singapore under the quarantine-free travel for vaccinated visitors from Brunei and Germany since 8 Sep.

Only 2 tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said authorities swiftly isolated the travellers, ensuring they had no interactions with the local community.

Meanwhile, 4,676 VTL passes have been issued to short-term visitors and long-term pass holders from both countries to enter Singapore.

Under the VTL scheme, visitors do not need to undergo quarantine. Instead, they would have to go for 4 rounds of PCR testing:

Pre-departure

On arrival

Day 3 after arrival

Day 7 after arrival (if they’re still in Singapore)

Learning to live with Covid-19

Singapore is among many other countries in the region that have reoriented their Covid-19 strategy from pandemic to endemic.

These countries include Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia.

For the community, this means that we will have to learn to live with the virus and start seeing it as an endemic disease akin to influenza.

However, the authorities have also stressed that the current surge of infections would take 3-6 months to stabilise. As we await further progress, let’s continue to be patient and follow Covid-19 safety protocols as much as possible.

