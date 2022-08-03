S’pore Confirms 13th Monkeypox Case Involving 33-Year-Old Man With No Recent Travel History

13th Monkeypox Case In Singapore Tested Positive On 2 Aug

On Wednesday (3 Aug), the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported another case of monkeypox.

Singapore’s 13th infection is a 33-year-old man who tested positive on 2 Aug. He has no recent travel history and is the 8th locally unlinked case.

In contrast with previous reports, MOH did not provide further details about the patient.

As of 2 Aug, a total of 25,391 cases have been reported worldwide, affecting 83 countries.

The United States records the most cases with 6,325 infections. Spain is the second worst hit with 4,577 cases.

Featured image adapted from Delaware.gov.