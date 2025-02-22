8 people sent to hospital after 14-vehicle chain collision on PIE, oldest victim aged 82

14-vehicle chain collision on PIE involves 11 cars, 2 taxis & 1 motorcycle

Another multi-vehicle chain collision has taken place along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE), this time involving as many as 14 vehicles.

A video of the aftermath, posted on Facebook on Saturday (22 Feb), showed several cars lined up in a row, all smashed into one another.

PIE chain collision seen in far-right lane

In the clip, taken from a vehicle driving in the same direction, more than 10 vehicles were arranged in the far-right lane.

At least one of them appeared to be a Comfort cab.

The vehicles had sustained various forms of damage, including crumpled hoods and trunks, dents in their bodies and broken lights. Debris was also scattered across the road.

Rescue personnel at the scene

A number of rescue personnel were at the scene, with traffic cones on the road cordoning off two lanes.

At least two ambulances were also spotted.

Ahead of the chain collision, three undamaged vehicles were seen stationary on the road. They are believed to have belonged to motorists who stopped to render assistance, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The chain collision was also believed to have ensued when a vehicle stopped suddenly, causing the vehicles behind to crash into one another, according to Lianhe Zaobao.

PIE chain collision causes congestion till Paya Lebar

The Land Transport Authority’s (LTA’s) Traffic News account on X first posted about the accident at 10pm on Friday (21 Feb), advising motorists to avoid lane 1 before the Bedok North Road exit.

It later posted that the accident had caused congestion on the PIE till the Paya Lebar Road exit — at least 2km from the accident location. It also warned motorists to avoid lanes 1 and 2.

At 12.31am — more than 2.5 hours after the accident — motorists were still told to avoid these two lanes.

14-vehicle PIE collision included two taxis & one motorcycle

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 9.50pm on Friday (21 Feb).

It took place along the PIE in the direction towards Changi Airport, and involved 11 cars, two taxis and one motorcycle.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that it took place after the Jalan Eunos exit.

Eight people sent to hospital after 14-vehicle PIE collision

Eight people in total were sent to hospital in a conscious state, SPF said. They were:

a 25-year-old male motorcyclist

a 71-year-old male car driver

his two car passengers aged 54 and 67

two female taxi passengers aged 39 and 82

two other female car passengers aged 26 and 34

SCDF said they were all conveyed to Changi General Hospital except for one of them, who was KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

Police investigations into the accident are ongoing.

