17-year-old badminton player from China dies after collapsing on court during an international match

17-year-old badminton player from China dies after collapsing during match

On Sunday (30 June), Zhang Zhijie, a badminton player from China, died after collapsing during a match in Indonesia.

Before collapsing, Zhang was competing against Japan’s Kazuma Kawano in the team event of the Badminton Asia Junior Championships in Yogyakarta.

He subsequently passed away in the hospital.

Player suddenly collapsed when match score tied at 11-11

According to the New Straits Times, the tournament score was tied at 11-11 when Zhang suddenly collapsed.

He was seen in a clip convulsing on the ground as the medical team attended to him.

In a joint statement, Badminton Asia and the Badminton Association of Indonesia (PBSI) reported that Zhang was brought to a standby ambulance in under two minutes.

He was then conveyed to the hospital, where he died around 11.20pm Indonesian time.

The authorities expressed their condolences to Zhang’s loved ones and the Chinese Badminton Association.

“The world of badminton has lost a talented player,” the statement wrote.

Died due to sudden cardiac arrest

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that PBSI’s spokesman, Broto Happy, shared that Zhang had “experienced sudden cardiac arrest” according to medical conclusions.

Following his death, Zhang’s parents are heading to Yogyakarta to retrieve his body.

Zhang recently clinched the singles title at the Dutch Junior International earlier this year.

He began playing the sport when he was in kindergarten. In 2023, he joined China’s national youth team.

On Monday (1 July), a minute of silence was held for Zhang before the tournament matches commenced.

Featured image adapted from New Straits Times and @Badminton_Asia on X.