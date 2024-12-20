2 coworkers in South Korea win S$937K lottery prize within minutes of each other

2 coworkers in South Korea win lottery minutes apart

Two coworkers in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, won a lottery prize worth 1 billion won (S$937,000) each, just minutes apart.

They won it big after playing a scratch-off lottery named ‘Spito 2000’, where players can instantly check if they’ve won.

The jackpot is won through two tickets that are printed consecutively.

The Korean Herald reported that the first person had bought a ticket at a lottery store near his workplace. When he scratched the ticket, he learned that he won the jackpot.

Excited, he told his coworker to quickly buy another ticket from the same store. As expected, the latter ticket also turned out to be a winner.

1 in 5 million odds

The odds of winning the jackpot are one in five million, reports the Korean Herald.

“I was shocked when I realised I had won after scratching the ticket,” the first winner said in an interview with DongHang Lottery.

“I am happy that both of us won the prizes,” he added, referring to his lucky coworker.

The first winner mentioned that he intended to use his winnings to pay off his mortgage and save for a new home.

Featured image adapted from The Korea Herald and Weekly Chosun, for illustrative purposes only.