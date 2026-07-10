Passenger leaves paper bag containing S$20K on bus, gets it back thanks to SBS Transit staff

Paper bag with S$20K in cash left on bus service 851, returned to owner intact

When a passenger accidentally left a paper bag with S$20,000 in cash on the bus, he was understandably frantic.

However, it was returned to him thanks to the actions of two quick-thinking SBS Transit staff, said the transport operator in a Facebook post on Friday (10 July).

Supervisor shocked to learn that S$20K was left on bus

On Monday (6 July), the passenger named Mr Ma became distressed when he realised that he had left the large sum of cash on the bus.

He called Yishun Interchange and spoke to Assistant Interchange Supervisor Lalastella Tse.

She recalled being “shocked” to learn that Mr Ma had left S$20,000 on the bus.

Bag with S$20K found on bus service 851

Ms Tse quickly traced the bag with help from the Operations Control Centre.

She found that it was on service 851, which was being driven by bus captain Giam Ming Huat.

On the bus, Mr Giam was alerted by another passenger to the bag, which had been left on a seat.

He retrieved the bag and held on to it for safety until it could be returned to its owner.

Owner relieved to get his money back

At the interchange, Mr Ma was relieved to get the bag back.

He was “overjoyed” when he checked and found that the money was totally intact, SBS said.

He revealed that he was going to use the large sum to pay his workers’ salaries, adding:

I was really surprised by how quickly the staff handled my case and found my bag. I’m truly grateful for their help!

Also read: Diamond ring worth S$35K dropped in bus, returned to owner thanks to bus captain

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SZAF 0901 on YouTube and SBS Transit on Facebook. Photo on the left for illustration purposes only.