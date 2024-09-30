21-year-old man jailed for killing abusive father in Yishun after years of torment

Man sentenced to six years for killing father with knives in Yishun

A man who killed his father after years of enduring abuse has been sentenced to six years in jail for culpable homicide.

21-year-old Seah Jie Kai Sylesnar pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder on Monday (30 Sept), reported Channel NewsAsia.

The incident occurred in October 2022, when the then-19-year-old attacked his 47-year-old father, Seah Wee Teck Eddie, with two knives after a heated argument.

The argument escalated after the elder Seah taunted his son, calling him derogatory names and daring him to use a knife.

The young man, who had suffered years of physical and verbal abuse, believed that he had to kill his father to protect himself.

Father taunted son, calling him a coward

According to court documents cited by 8world News, the elder Seah, an alcoholic, had a long history of abusing his family, including his wife and children.

On the evening of the incident on 10 Oct, Seah returned home to find his father drinking and verbally abusive.

When his father insulted him and challenged him to “chop someone with a knife”, Seah, angered and humiliated, grabbed a kitchen knife and slashed his father twice on the chest.

The older Seah then left the flat.

Although his father did not retaliate initially, the younger Seah feared that his father — who had a history of gang behaviour — would seek revenge.

Convinced that it was a matter of life or death, Seah armed himself with two knives and chased after his father.

Fatal confrontation in the lift lobby

He caught up with his father near the lift lobby on the fifth floor of their block, Block 653 in Yishun Avenue 4.

Seah then aimed for his father’s head and neck, intending to kill him swiftly. The elder Seah managed to block some blows and push his son towards the staircase leading to the fourth floor.

They tussled for a bit before his father eventually collapsed in front of a neighbour’s flat on the fourth floor, where he bled out from multiple wounds, including a fatal one to the neck.

Seah, overwhelmed by his actions, shouted for the neighbours to call the police. He lay down beside his father and waited for the authorities to arrive.

According to Seah’s lawyers, he told his father he “really hated you for a while”.

In response, his father said: “I’m sorry. I love you. Please forgive me.”

An autopsy later revealed that the elder Seah had sustained 24 wounds to his head, neck, chest, and limbs, with a deep neck wound causing fatal blood loss.

Son grew up in an abusive household

During the trial, Seah’s lawyers said the elder Seah was frequently intoxicated and verbally and physically abusive towards the children. His lawyers also alleged that the elder Seah often chastised his son for not being “manly” enough, and would cane him.

As a result, he would often avoid being at home, and would take jobs during school breaks.

The defence also argued that the younger Seah had been living in fear for years and believed his life was at risk.

Seah’s mental state at the time of the offence was also taken into account.

A psychiatric evaluation by the Institute of Mental Health diagnosed him with chronic adjustment disorder and a depressive condition that impaired his ability to recognise the wrongfulness of his actions, as well as the capacity to control his actions.

In response, the deputy public prosecutors argued that one should not take justice into one’s own hands, even if they find themselves in “unfortunate situations” such as Seah’s.

The amount of injuries inflicted also showed the younger Seah’s resolve to kill his father, they said, adding that “the accused must bear the consequences of his actions”.

A ‘tragic’ case of son killing father

In delivering the sentence, Justice Dedar Singh Gill described the case as “very tragic”, but said the situation “did not provide a permit to the accused to deploy such violence to bring to an end a life”.

He, however, acknowledged Seah’s young age, mental condition, and genuine remorse for his actions. The court also noted that Seah was unlikely to reoffend, and that his long-term prognosis is good.

Seah’s mother, sister, and brother were present in court during the sentencing. His mother broke down in tears as she spoke with her son before he was taken away to serve his sentence.

