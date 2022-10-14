24-Hour Veterinary Hospital Opens In Novena, Provides Treatment For Complex Conditions

24-Hour Veterinary Hospital Opens At Whitley Road On 13 Oct

Much like humans, pets need regular health checkups to ensure that they can live long and happy lives.

But unlike humans, advanced healthcare may not be as accessible for animals. Thankfully, a 24-hour veterinary hospital has opened at Whitley Road, offering round-the-clock care as well as treatment for complex conditions.

Now, pet owners have more places to bring their fur babies to for check-ups, especially in emergency cases.

24-hour veterinary hospital has advanced equipment for pets

According to The Straits Times (ST), the Veterinary Emergency and Speciality (VES) Hospital Singapore opened its second facility on Thursday (13 Oct).

Located at Whitley Road in Novena, the hospital provides round-the-clock care for more complicated conditions.

For example, surgery and imaging services such as X-rays, ultrasounds and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) are available.

Spanning 12,000 square feet or 1,114 square metres, the facility is around the size of 12 four-room HDB flats.

Its size means that the hospital can manage more cases, with a maximum capacity of 80 animals. The previous facility at Rochdale Road, in contrast, could accommodate only 36.

There are currently 23 vets including specialists, and the hospital plans to increase this number by 30% in 2023.

The new hospital sees around 25 cases a day, from both referrals and walk-ins, notes ST.

One of the first vets in Singapore to have various specialist departments

Quoting Dr Sebastien Monier, the co-founder of VES, ST reports that the facility is one of the first vets in Singapore to have industry-recognised and board-certified doctors in varied specialist fields.

“In 2023, we expect to host the largest number of specialists – a total of 12 – in Singapore,” he added.

The hospital will be one of the few in Southeast Asia to have various specialist departments, such as neurology, dermatology and internal medicine.

Here’s where you can find the facility if you ever need expert veterinary assistance:



Veterinary Emergency and Specialty – VES Hospital @ Whitley

Address: 232 Whitley Rd, Singapore 297824

Opening hours: 24 hours daily

Nearest MRT: Stevens Station

You may visit VES’ website to find out more about their facilities and services.

Has internship opportunities for veterinary students

VES is the first licensed veterinary hospital in Singapore and is part of the Mars Veterinary Health (MVH) group.

To help develop the local vet industry, MVH has been collaborating with Temasek Polytechnic since 2021.

They offer final-year students in the veterinary technology course a four-month internship that allows them to gain hands-on experience at VES.

The programme also enables students to draw on the expertise of MVH’s wide veterinary network.

Hopefully, with greater efforts to improve local vet services, more animals in need will get the help they require.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.