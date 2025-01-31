Indonesian ministry implements 4-day work week to improve work-life balance

Indonesia’s Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises implements 4-day work week for employees
Indonesia’s Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises has officially implemented a four-day work week for employees.
This came about six months after a successful pilot last June.
The voluntary programme, named Compressed Work Schedule (CWS), gives employees the option to work for four days per week.
However, employees have to first fulfil a 40-hour work requirement before opting in for the programme.
According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), eligible employees may enjoy the four-day arrangement up to twice a month, subject to availability and approval.
This new implementation is only applicable to employees in this ministry.
Tedi Bharta, a Deputy Minister in the ministry, believes it is a good policy that fulfils employees’ strong desire for improved work-life balance.
It’s unclear if other Indonesian ministries will implement a similar policy as well.
4-day week policy increasingly popular globally, but not in Singapore
Since the Covid-19 pandemic, many countries and companies have adopted or are exploring four-day work week policies.
Belgium was the first European country to adopt such a policy in 2022. Since then, countries such as Japan, Spain, and the UK have also looked into such arrangements.
In Singapore however, a recent survey showed that only 5% of the surveyed 330 employers said they would “instigate” a four-day week.
