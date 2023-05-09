PAP 4G Leaders ‘Star’ In F4 Music Video, Deepfake Leaves Internet In Stitches

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

PAP 4G Leaders ‘Star’ In Meteor Rain Music Video By F4

Not long ago, Singapore politicians across the various parties were deepfaked into singing the popular Japanese meme song ‘Baka Mitai’.

More recently, Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin shared a similar video that ‘starred’ himself and other People’s Action Party (PAP) 4G leaders singing a popular song by Taiwanese boy band F4.

While the origins of the clip is unclear, it’s clear what technology was behind it — deepfake.

Those who watched the video nonetheless worked their abs out, as they laughed at how realistic yet improbable the music video (MV) was.

Deepfake technology places PAP 4G leaders in F4 music video

On Monday (8 May) night, Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin shared an MV that had him confused about whether to laugh or cry.

The video starts off with the F4 members’ silhouette posing nonchalantly with Meteor Rain’s (流星雨) introduction theme playing in the background.

However, there was something clearly off with the video.

The band members seemingly had their faces ‘swapped’ with those of PAP’s 4G team, which includes:

Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing

Although their shoulder-length hair certainly took some getting used to, their facial features blended in naturally.

Those not familiar with F4 or the 4G team might even think they’re watching a retro MV from the early 2000s.

Facial features aside, the deepfake technology also nailed the singing portion as the leaders’ lips moved in perfect synchronisation as they ‘sang’ along to the melody.

Hilarious deepfake video made viewers’ day

In the comments on his Facebook post, Mr Tan shared that the video “was sent to him (me)” and that he too wasn’t aware of the parties responsible.

Nonetheless, Mr Tan shared that he was unsure whether to laugh or cry at the anonymous video.

Other netizens had similar reactions to the video, with some sharing that they spat out their drinks after watching the video.

One netizen even requested an encore of the performance during the National Day Parade, to which Mr Tan seemingly and perhaps jokingly obliged.

The video even caught the attention of celebrity Michelle Chong, who pointed out that Mr Tan “looked (look) the part”.

Authentic or not, it’s clear from the comments that the video chased away viewers’ Monday blues.

It’s good to see deepfake technology being used for wholesome content rather than for malicious purposes.

What MV would you like to see PAP’s 4G leaders starring in next? Let us them know in the comments.

