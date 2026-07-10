Motorcyclist sent to hospital after 5-vehicle accident along PIE, car driver arrested for drink driving

5-vehicle accident along PIE involved 3 cars & 2 motorcycles

A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital after an accident involving five vehicles along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) that also resulted in a car driver being arrested for drink driving.

Footage of the aftermath posted in a Telegram chat group for motorists showed three cars and two motorcycles stopped across three lanes of the expressway.

Person seen lying on PIE, motorcycle flips on its side

The clip, taken from a passing bus, depicted two cars in the far-right lane of the PIE, with one of them flashing its hazard lights.

A person lay on the road next to the silver car, with someone attending to him.

In the second lane from the right stood a motorcycle that was upright.

Further ahead, in the third lane from the right, a motorcycle lay on its side next to another motorcycle that was upright.

Finally, a GrabCab was stationary in the second lane from right, a man leaning against its rear.

A number of police motorcyclies and Land Transport Authority (LTA) personnel were also at the scene.

Accident causes congestion on PIE as 3 lanes blocked

In a post on X, LTA said at 10.25pm on Wednesday (8 July) that an accident had occurred along the PIE in the direction of Tuas, after the Stevens Road exit.

Motorists were advised to avoid lanes 1, 2 and 3.

15 minutes later, LTA updated that the accident had caused congestion that stretched till Thomson Road.

Motorcyclist conveyed to NUH after 5-vehicle PIE accident

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at 10.35pm on 8 July.

It took place along the PIE towards Tuas, and involved three cars and two motorcycles.

A 45-year-old male motorcyclist was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that he was conveyed to the National University Hospital (NUH).

Another person who was assessed by SCDF refused to be conveyed to the hospital.

Car driver arrested after alcohol smell detected

While interviewing the parties involved, police officers detected the smell of alcohol on a 37-year-old male car driver.

He was subsequently arrested for drink-driving.

Additionally, a 33-year-old male motorcyclist is also assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

Also read: 8-year-old boy & motorcyclist sent to hospital after 6-vehicle accident along PIE

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SGRoad Blocks / Traffic News on Telegram.