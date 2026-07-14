S’porean families with kids aged 12 & below to receive S$500 Child LifeSG Credits from 14 July

Singaporean children to receive S$500 Child LifeSG Credits from 14 July onwards

Families with Singaporean children aged 12 and below will begin receiving S$500 in Child LifeSG Credits (CLC) per child from Tuesday (14 July).

Singaporean children to receive S$500 Child LifeSG Credits

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) announced on 13 July that the credits can be used to pay for groceries, utilities, and pharmacy items.

They are accepted by physical and online merchants that support payments via PayNow UEN QR and NETS QR.

Families with children born between 2014 and 2025 will receive the credits starting 14 July. Those with children born in 2026 will get theirs in April 2027.

The latest payout follows an announcement made by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during Budget 2026 in February.

The initiative also forms part of the Government’s continued efforts to ease the financial burden of raising children.

This is in addition to last year’s support package, where over 450,000 children received a separate S$500 CLC top-up.

Credits can be accessed via LifeSG app

Eligible credits will be automatically deposited into the digital wallet of the child’s Child Development Account (CDA) trustee via the LifeSG app.

Eligibility is also determined based on MSF’s records as of 1 June, and no application is required.

CLC recipients will also receive an SMS notification once the credits have been credited to their account. MSF also said only “gov.sg” will send messages with disbursement details and the applicable terms and conditions.

The ministry also reminded recipients to stay vigilant against scams. Legitimate SMS notifications will not ask users to reply or provide personal information.

CDA trustees are also encouraged to verify that the mobile number linked to their Singpass profile is up to date.

More information is also available at https://go.gov.sg/clc2026.

Mixed reactions, some netizens question cut-off age

A netizen said jokingly that “children over 12 don’t need food anymore” and that “they just run on fresh air.”

A commenter also echoed the sentiment, joking that children above 12 can start working.

Another netizen suggested that children aged 13 and above will receive S$500 in their Edusave account instead.

That was exactly what happened after last year’s Budget, when children aged 13 to 20 received a one-time top-up to their Edusave and Post-Secondary Education account.

Also read: S’pore families with kids aged 12 & below to get S$500 more Child LifeSG Credits as part of Budget 2026

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Featured image adapted from Lawrence Wong on YouTube & MSF Singapore on Facebook.