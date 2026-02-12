S’pore families with kids aged 12 & below to get S$500 more Child LifeSG Credits as part of Budget 2026

Additional S$500 Child LifeSG Credits given to families with children aged 12 and below

Families with young children in Singapore can look forward to more financial support, as all households with a Singaporean child aged 12 and below in 2026 will receive S$500 in Child LifeSG Credits (CLC) per child.

This was announced as part of the subsidies for families with children by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during his Budget speech on 12 Feb.

On top of CLC announced in 2025

The payout is in addition to the one-off S$500 CLC announced in 2025. This brings the total additional support to S$1,000 per eligible child across the two Budgets.

These credits can be redeemed at both in-store and online retailers for household needs, including groceries, pharmacy products, utilities, and transportation.

The CLC scheme was first introduced in Budget 2025, with about 450,000 children expected to benefit.

The first tranche was disbursed in July 2025 for children born between 2013 and 2024. Children born in 2025 will receive their credits in April 2026.

Under the latest round, children born between 2014 and 2025 will receive the credits in July 2026. Those born in 2026 will get theirs in April 2027.

Pre-school and student care subsidies enhanced

More families will also qualify for pre-school subsidies as income thresholds under the Infant and Childcare Additional Subsidy Scheme are raised.

The gross monthly income (HHI) ceiling will increase from S$12,000 to S$15,000.

Meanwhile, the per capita income (PCI) threshold for larger households will also go up from S$3,000 to S$3,400.

Similar adjustments will also be made to the Kindergarten Fee Assistance Scheme. Overall, more than 60,000 families are expected to benefit.

Student Care Fee Assistance thresholds will also be raised, with around 13,000 children set to benefit from it.

More support for lower-income families

Enhanced ComLink+ Progress Packages will also provide increased support to lower-income families with children, offering higher cash payments and additional Central Provident Fund (CPF) top-ups.

All ComLink+ families who actively work with their coaches and make progress will receive a new quarterly payout of S$500.

The government will also increase cash payouts to families, while still allocating funds to their CPF accounts.

