PM Wong to deliver Budget 2026 speech on 12 Feb, public invited to share views

PM Wong to deliver Budget 2026 speech in Parliament

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver his Budget 2026 statement in Parliament on 12 Feb 2026.

Announcing the date in a Facebook reel on Monday (29 Feb), Mr Wong said the public could share their ideas and views on the Budget with the Government.

Multiple broadcasts for Budget 2026

The Budget statement will be broadcast “live” across multiple platforms, including TV, radio and a webcast link on the Singapore Budget website, said the Ministry of Finance (MOF) in a press release on Monday.

The full statement will also be published on the website after delivery.

Real-time updates of key announcements will be available on MOF’s various social media channels such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, LinkedIn and X.

PM Wong expected to address crucial concerns in Budget 2026

Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister, is expected to address crucial Singaporean concerns such as job security and cost of living.

In MOF’s Addendum to the President’s Address on 19 Sept, he said the Government would continue to spend within its means and maintain a balanced budget over the medium term.

In Budget 2025, delivered less than three months before the 2025 General Election, he had announced S$800 in CDC vouchers — up from S$600 in the previous year — and up to S$800 in SG60 vouchers.

He also increased support measures such as rebates on utilities and LifeSG credits, as well as an increase in rates for the ComCare assistance scheme.

S’poreans invited to share views on Budget 2026

MOF invited Singaporeans to share their views for Budget 2026 on 2 Dec, with several feedback channels now open till 12 Jan.

Members of the public interested in sharing feedback on themes such as advancing our economy, securing good jobs, and uplifting Singaporeans to progress together may do so via these sites:

For those who prefer face-to-face feedback, a physical pre-Budget Listening Point will be held at Geneo’s Event Plaza in Kent Ridge on 21 Jan, from 11.30am to 2.30pm.

The People’s Association (PA) and its grassroots organisations will also be reaching out to those in the heartlands via physical ShareYourViews touchpoints.

Details of the Budget engagements can be found on the REACH Budget 2026 microsite, while details of the ShareYourViews engagements can be found on the PA webpage listed above.

