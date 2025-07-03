S’porean families with eligible children to receive S$500 Child LifeSG credits in July

Singaporean families with children aged 12 & below to receive S$500 Child LifeSG credits

Singaporean families with children aged 12 and below will receive Child LifeSG credits (CLC) in July.

Each child will receive S$500 in CLC, the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said in a joint statement on Thursday (3 July).

For children born between 2013 and 2024, the disbursement is expected to happen in the week of 7 July.

Meanwhile, credits for children born this year will be disbursed in April 2026.

The CLC can be used at physical and online merchants to defray household expenses like groceries, pharmacy items, utilities, and transport. Payments must be made via PayNow UEN QR and/or NETS QR.

The Child Development Account (CDA) trustee of each eligible child will receive the CLC automatically. The trustees will be able to access the CLC via a digital wallet in the LifeSG app.

No application is required, and recipients will be notified via SMS once the credits have been credited.

Children aged 13-20 to receive one-off top-up to Edusave or PSEA account

Singaporean children aged between 13 and 16 will also receive S$500 in top-ups to their Edusave accounts.

Children aged 17 to 20 will receive a S$500 top-up to their Post-Secondary Education accounts.

About 300,000 Singaporean students are expected to benefit from the top-ups, which can be used to pay for approved fees and enrichment programmes.

Similar to the CLC, the Edusave and PSEA top-ups will also be disbursed in July.

Parents of the recipients will receive an SMS notifying them of the successful top-up.

Also read: S’poreans & PRs to receive S$100 ActiveSG credits when they log in by 31 Dec 2025

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from the Ministry of Education on Facebook.