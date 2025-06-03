S’poreans & PRs to receive S$100 ActiveSG credits when they log in by 31 Dec 2025

Singaporeans & PRs to receive S$100 SG60 ActiveSG credits

All Singaporeans and Permanent Residents (PRs) will be entitled to S$100 worth of SG60 ActiveSG credits when they log in to MyActiveSG+ between 2 June and 31 December 2025.

This initiative is part of the government’s commitment to help individuals live better through sport and to promote greater participation across Singapore’s diverse communities.

These credits can be used to offset the costs of ActiveSG programmes, cover entry fees for gyms and swimming pools, and for booking facilities.

Available programmes include:

KpopX Fitness

Zumba

Active Health programmes for adults and seniors

Various ActiveSG Academies and Clubs programmes for children

New ActiveSG members can enjoy S$200 credits when they sign up and log in to MyActiveSG+ using their Singpass between the same dates.

The S$200 consists of the S$100 credits from the existing member incentive scheme implemented in 2014, and the S$100 SG60 credit top-up.

One-off automatic extension for all ActiveSG credits until 31 Dec 2026

In addition, all ActiveSG Credits will receive a one-off automatic extension to 31 December 2026.

All unused credits can be rolled over to the next year if a member makes at least one transaction in 2026.

A transaction refers to the successful booking of ActiveSG programmes or usage of facilities through MyActiveSG+.

Members are encouraged to log in early and make full use of their credits.

How to redeem SG60 ActiveSG credits

For existing ActiveSG members, no application is needed.

Simply log in to MyActiveSG+ using your Singpass, and credits will be automatically credited into your account.

For new members, sign up and log in to MyActiveSG+ using your Singpass, and credits will also be automatically credited into your account.

More information and details about ActiveSG can be found on their website.

Featured image adapted from ActiveSG, Wanderboat, and SG60.