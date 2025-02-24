6 coffee shops suspended on the same day for accumulating at least 12 demerit points

6 coffee shops suspended for offences including failure to keep toilet clean

Six coffee shops in Singapore were suspended last Friday (21 Feb) after accumulating at least 12 demerit points in one year.

All of them were penalised for failing to keep their toilets clean, among other offences.

6 coffee shops suspended located across S’pore

According to six separate food hygiene notices by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), the coffee shops suspended are located across Singapore.

They are:

Teck Wah coffee shop at Block 8 Lorong 7 Toa Payoh 1002 Food Court at Block 1002 Toa Payoh Industrial Park Teck Seng coffee shop at 588F Balestier Road 7 Stars at Block 312A Sumang Link 27A Coffee Shop at 517 Geylang Road Al Mubin Restaurant at 92 Syed Alwi Road

All of them were suspended for one day on 21 Feb.

3 coffee shops had 3 offences each of failing to keep toilets clean

Three of the coffee shops — 27A Coffee Shop, 7 Stars and Teck Wah — racked up three offences each of failing to keep their toilet clean and in good repair.

As each offence was punished with four demerit points, all the coffee shops accumulated 12 demerits each over a period of 12 months.

They were all fined a total of S$1,300 each, on top of the suspension.

2 coffee shops also failed to maintain sanitary fittings

Two of the coffee shops, Al Mubin and Teck Seng, also accumulated 12 demerit points each within a 12-month period.

While Al Mubin had one offence of failing to keep its toilet clean, it also had two offences of failing to maintain sanitary fittings in good working condition and repair.

Teck Seng had two offences of failing to keep its toilet clean and one offence of failing to maintain sanitary fittings in good working condition and repair.

Both coffee shops were fined a total of S$1,100 each.

Toa Payoh coffee shop accumulated 14 demerit points

The last coffee shop, 1002 Food Court, accumulated 14 demerit points over 12 months.

It had two offences of failing to keep its toilet clean and one offence of failing to provide toilet paper and soap, among other amenities, in its toilet.

It was fined a total of S$1,200.

Coffee shops accumulating 12 or more demerits will be suspended: SFA

SFA said a coffee shop or eating house that accumulates 12 or more demerit points over 12 months may have its licence suspended for either one, two or three days, based on track records.

It reminded food business operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times as it takes a serious view of these offences.

They should engage only registered food handlers and ensure licensed premises are properly upkept and maintained — this includes the toilets within, SFA said, adding,

SFA will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act.

The agency also advised members of the public who come across poor food safety practices in food establishments not to patronise them and report the details via SFA’s online feedback form or call the SFA Contact Centre at 68052871.

