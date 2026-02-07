6-year-old girl dies in Chinatown car accident near Buddha Tooth Relic Temple

6-year-old girl dies after car hits her and her mother near Chinatown carpark

Two female pedestrians, aged six and 31, were involved in a car accident along South Bridge Road, near the carpark next to the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple, on Friday (6 Feb).

Police confirmed that they were conveyed conscious to the hospital before the six-year-old subsequently died.

Eyewitness says car ran over child twice

An eyewitness told Facebook page SG Road Vigilante that they were walking directly behind the mother and daughter when the incident happened.

The witness wrote that the female driver exiting the carpark did not check for pedestrians on her right, and only looked left while turning.

“Her front wheel ran over the little girl’s stomach, then over the mother’s leg, and then over the child again,” the eyewitness said.

“After that, she suddenly accelerated, causing the rear wheel to run over the mother’s stomach.”

The eyewitness added that they did not understand why the driver accelerated so quickly while exiting the car park.

Another witness claimed the driver “ran over the girl twice” when exiting the carpark.

Photos uploaded to the Facebook page showed members of the public assisting at the scene.

A man is seen holding the injured child by the roadside.

The man, assumed to be the girl’s father, looked anguished as he held the child in his arms. An older female is seen lying on the road next to them.

Victims conscious when taken to hospital, girl later died

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that they were alerted to the accident at 11.45am and transported the mother and daughter to Singapore General Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) told MS News that they were alerted to an accident involving a car and two pedestrians along South Bridge Road at 11.50am.

“Two female pedestrians, aged 6 and 31, were conveyed conscious to the hospital where the 6-year-old female pedestrian subsequently passed away,” the SPF said.

“A 38-year-old female car driver is assisting with investigations.”

Pair reportedly tourists from Indonesia

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the mother-daughter pair were tourists from Indonesia.

In pictures from SG Road Vigilante, blood was seen on the road. Online posts identified the vehicle involved to be a BYD Sealion 7.

Police investigations are ongoing.

