Woman from M’sia prints 64-page itinerary for Japan trip, includes restaurant photos & Disneysea map

Woman from Malaysia prints 64-page travel itinerary for Japan trip

Different people have different travelling styles — some like to be spontaneous while others like having everything planned.

However, a woman from Malaysia took preparing for a trip to another level after printing a 64-page itinerary for her and her boyfriend’s recent trip to Japan.

Her boyfriend, influencer Jovin Wong, shared about the detailed guide she prepared on TikTok on 2 Dec, and the video has since garnered 168,300 views.

Rides pinned on Disneysea map

“This is what happens if you go on a trip with an INTJ, especially TJ,” Mr Wong began.

INTJ is one of the 16 personality types under the Myers–Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI), and stands for Introversion, Intuition, Thinking, and Judgment.

Also called “Architect” or “Strategist”, people with this MBTI are said to be highly analytical and logical, among other things.

The influencer then flipped through his girlfriend’s 64-page “proposal”, which shows she included the photos and price of the locker they would be renting and pictures of a restaurant where they would dine.

The itinerary also included a map of Disneysea, with the specific rides they would be visiting pinned on the map and budgeted.

Netizens discuss their MBTI & travelling styles

The video triggered a discussion about their MBTI and travelling styles in the comments.

Other users with INTJ, ENTJ, ISTJ, and INFJ personalities shared that they have a similar travel style, while one user stated they are a bit more loose about their travel plans.

However, some who share the same MBTI as the OP’s girlfriend said do not make such detailed itineraries.

Meanwhile, one user humorously asked what the couple would do if the flight was cancelled and the trip was delayed by a day, to which another user replied that they would seek compensation for the delayed flight and bust out a realignment flowchart.

Also read: Japanese police officer skips work to visit Tokyo Disneyland in bid to expedite resignation

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @jovin_wong on TikTok