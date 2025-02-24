‘6666’ wins top prize in 23 Feb 4D draw, punter who bought 10 consecutive numbers misses out

‘6666’ number combination wins top prize in 23 Feb 4D draw, ‘0000’ wins consolation

On Sunday (23 Feb), the number combination ‘6666’ emerged as the top prize winner in a 4D draw.

While it’s one of the more unique numbers out there, it was apparently declared as “sold out”, causing a punter who bought 10 consecutive numbers to miss out on the cash.

‘6666’ denoted as ‘sold out’ for 23 Feb 4D draw

The photo of a 4D ticket has made its rounds across social media, having apparently been first posted on XiaoHongShu.

It showed that the anonymous punter had bought 10 consecutive numbers from ‘6660’ to ‘6669’.

However, they paid only S$9 because one of the numbers was sold out — ‘6666’.

According to Singapore Pools, it will not accept a bet for a number if it has reached its sales limit for that draw, denoting it as “sold out”.

Punter loses out on S$2,000 prize

The failure to place a bet on ‘6666’ would have caused the punter to miss out on the top prize of S$2000 for a S$1 bet.

Ironically, a netizen commented that they would’ve won the top prize had they bought the same 10 numbers in Malaysia.

That’s because ‘6669’ won the top prize in a 4D draw across the Causeway on the same day.

Another punter also misses out

That wasn’t the only punter to lament their bad lack, as a photo of another ticket for the 23 Feb draw was also posted.

This person also attempted to place a bet for ‘6666’, as well as ‘0000’, ‘2222’ and ‘4444’, but three of the number combinations were sold out, leaving only ‘4444’ available.

Incidentally, the punter above also lost out on S$60 as ‘0000’ was picked as a consolation prize for the same draw.

Curiously, ‘0000’ came out as the second prize just two months ago, during a 4D draw on 20 Nov 2024.

‘0000’ has actually won a prize 16 times since 1986, notably clinching first and second prizes in two consecutive months in 2014.

23 Feb 4D draw is the first time ‘6666’ won top prize

‘6666’, however, is a considerably rarer prize-winning combination, having been won just nine times since 1986.

In fact, the draw on 23 Feb is the first time ‘6666’ has won the top prize.

Previously, it had won four consolation and four special prizes.

Technically, all number combinations have the same probability of winning, any combination having a 1 in 10,000 chance of a strike.

Also read: ‘0000’ number combination wins 2nd prize in 20 Nov 4D draw

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Live 4D .sg on Facebook and Singapore Stuff on Facebook.