7-Eleven Singapore Has $2 Sparkling Yogurt Drink From Korea

Everybody can benefit from a little dosage of probiotics every day. After all, these supplements are meant to enhance good bacteria in your body for good health.

If you’re constantly on the go and have no time to settle your probiotic fix with tablets, you can always choose to take them in the form of a drink.

There’s a bonus if you love carbonated beverages, as South Koreans have come up with an ingenious combination.

Introducing the Namyang Sparkling Yogurt Drink, which is imported from Korea and available at local 7-Eleven stores islandwide.

$2 sparkling yogurt drink from Korea

As we long for the glory days of international travel to return, some of us wouldn’t mind having a taste of Korea in our neighbourhood stores.

After grabbing the Sparkling Yogurt Drink, you can let your imagination run wild as you fantasise about exploring the breathtaking cityscape of Seoul in amazing sweater weather.

To those of us who have no time for building castles in the air, you can still think about the fact that you’re downing a bottle of nourishing goodness.

Surely, your body will thank you for not letting your gut down.

You can cop a bottle of this sparkling drink for $2.

Available since Aug 2019

If you’re wondering whether you’d need to chiong to your nearest 7-Eleven for this, rest easy. The convenience store chain has had it since Aug 2019.

According to their Facebook post, if you’ve always loved Korea’s yogurt-flavoured almond nuts and jelly gummy candies, this drink could be your next favourite.

Not letting your gut down

Taking probiotics helps improve overall health, as many health websites have reported. Tablet supplements may not come cheap, but if you’re looking for more affordable options, you can always give probiotic drinks a try.

After all, this one comes infused with gas, which would excite your taste buds if you can’t say no to carbonated drinks.

