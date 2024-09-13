77-year-old man in M’sia graduates with law degree, proves age is no barrier to education

77-year-old man achieves degree in law from Malaysia university

While most people graduate from university in their 20s, an elderly man in Malaysia recently earned his bachelor’s degree in law — proving that there is no age limit for education.

77-year-old Human Resources officer, Zulkifly Abdullah, graduated from Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) in Shah Alam, Selangor on 4 Sept, Malaysian news outlet New Strait Times reports.

What’s even more surprising is that it was his second degree.

Mr Zulkifly also holds a Bachelor of Arts with Honours in History from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM).

“It’s common for older people to forget things more quickly, and I have to learn more from younger people, but that didn’t stop me from completing my studies,” said Mr Zulkifly.

He pursued part-time law studies in 2018 & completed it in December 2023

Mr Zulkifly reportedly began his part-time law studies in 2018 and finished it in December last year.

He shared that he pursued further education in law due to personal interest, noting that he had previously worked in a ministry with legal regulations.

“When I was working, I focused on my job and didn’t consider furthering my education at that time,” he remarked.

After he retired, he decided to return to school and enrolled at UKM from 2007 to 2011 when he was 60.

He then started his law studies at UiTM in 2018.

He said continuing his education in his later years was challenging since it required him to put extra effort into studying and retaining information.

Yet, he received support from his lecturers, classmates, and family, which he appreciated.

“My family has been very supportive. My son, Mohd Azlan, is a lawyer, and we frequently discuss legal matters. I also turn to him for clarification on various topics,” he said.

Mr Zulkifly, a father of five, asserted that age does not stop anyone from seeking further education.

“Education is a lifelong journey. Law requires consistent reading and effort. If you have the opportunity, continue learning regardless of your age,” he said.

Also read: Ex-Gang Member Graduates From NUS, Believes His Challenging Journey Will Help Him In Future

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from NST and Google Maps.