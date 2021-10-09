9 More Countries Added To VTL Scheme From 19 Oct

From 19 Oct, vaccinated Singapore residents can travel to 9 more countries without having to undergo quarantine or stay home notices.

Additionally, visitors will only have to undergo 2 Covid-19 swab tests rather than 4, which is the current practice.

Some of these countries include the US, Britain, and France.

Vaccinated S'porean can travel for leisure to 9 more countries from 19 Oct

As part of Singapore’s latest move to reopening borders, 9 more countries will be added to the vaccinated travel lane (VTL) scheme come 19 Oct.

This announcement comes a day after the Transport Ministry added South Korea to the list of VTLs. This will take effect on 15 Nov.

According to a press release by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), Singapore residents can soon travel to these countries for leisure and return without undergoing quarantine.

Short-term visitors and long-term pass holders will, however, have to apply for a Vaccinated Travel Pass to enter Singapore.

On the other hand, Singaporeans and permanent residents who are fully vaccinated will automatically be able to tap into the VTLs without applying for a pass.

VTL travellers will only require to take 2 PCR tests

Additionally, travellers under the VTL scheme will only be required to undergo just 2 PCR tests, reduced from the previous 4.

These aforementioned tests include:

1 PCR test taken within 48 before departing to Singapore

1 PCR test taken upon arrival at Changi Airport.

For the 2nd test, travellers must isolate themselves until they obtain a negative result.

Unlike the previous protocol, MOH will no longer require travellers to take PCR tests on the 3rd and 7th days.

This will help reduce costs and improve convenience for travellers under the VTL scheme.

Be socially responsible here or overseas

With Singapore gradually opening its borders, we hope this is a sign of the light at the end of the tunnel, as far as the pandemic is concerned.

However, it remains vital to be hygienic and socially responsible, both here or overseas.

