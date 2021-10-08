Quarantine-Free Travel Between Singapore And South Korea Travel Possible With New VTL

The recent Squid Game craze has got us thinking of winter days in South Korea, overlooking the city from Namsan Tower.

While those days may seem like a dream, we can start planning for our trips again as Singapore residents can travel to South Korea without undergoing quarantine from 15 Nov.

The Transport Ministry announced that following successful Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTL) with Germany and Brunei, South Korea will be next on the list.

No quarantine for S’pore travellers visiting South Korea under VTL

According to The Straits Times (ST), the new VTL will be the first of its kind between 2 major aviation hubs in Asia, namely Changi and Incheon Airports.

Before the pandemic, both Singapore and South Korea were among each other’s top travel destinations. Over 1.6 million passengers would fly to and fro the 2 countries annually, with over 64 passenger flights weekly.

Under the newly established VTL, travellers from both countries will not have to serve quarantine or stay-home notice. However, they’d still have to undergo polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

Additionally, there will be no restrictions on the travellers’ purpose of visit and their itineraries.

Other VTLs in discussion

Earlier in the day, ST also reported that discussions are underway for a VTL with the US.

While there is no date set in stone, they are hopeful that this can be finalised before 2022.

News of VTL will be greatly received by many

The new VTL with South Korea will certainly come as great news for those itching to travel.

While the pandemic is far from over, we hope this is a sign of the light at the end of the tunnel.

