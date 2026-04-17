9 otters gang up on crocodile at Sungei Buloh, chase it off in latest viral encounter

Smooth-coated otters seen ‘bullying’ saltwater crocodile again at Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve

A group of nine otters was recently spotted taking on a much larger saltwater crocodile at Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve.

The encounter, which took place last Sunday (12 April), has since amused netizens, with many joking that the otters were “bullying” the crocodile.

The mini confrontation was posted in the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group on 13 April.

The short clip has since gone viral, with over 1,100 likes and over 180 shares.

Nine otters confront crocodile at Sungei Buloh

The otters, identified as smooth-coated otters, appear unfazed by the sight of the saltwater crocodile.

In the video, the otters can be seen surrounding the crocodile as they approach it in a coordinated manner.

Despite numerical disadvantage, the crocodile initially opted to square up against the otters.

The crocodile attempted to lash out with its snout and tail, but the group of otters stood firm.

Crocodile eventually backs off

The crocodile ultimately retreated from the confrontation.

As the reptile backtracks, the otters continue to chase it into the water.

Eventually, the otters stop following the fleeting crocodile and gather back together as a pack.

Otter versus crocodile face-off

This isn’t the first time such a dramatic standoff has occurred at Sungei Buloh.

Similar encounters have been recorded before, with smaller groups of otters successfully driving off crocodiles despite the size difference.

In the comments sections, netizens commented that they’ve grown familiar with seeing such encounters.

Some even enjoy witnessing such animal fights.

However, others are rather squimish when it comes to such animal encounters.

Also Read: Baby otter in S’pore startled after ‘snake’ jumps out from grass, family scatters in surprise

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Featured image adapted from Singapore Wildlife Sightings on Facebook.