Baby otter in S’pore startled after ‘snake’ jumps out from grass, family scatters in surprise

Curious baby otter gets jumped on by supposed snake while frolicking in grass patch

A baby otter had a near-miss with a “snake” after the lizard suddenly struck at it near the Singapore River.

The incident was captured in a clip shared by a Facebook user on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings group on 26 March.

Otter family seen playing on grass patch

The date and location of the video were not specified by the original poster (OP).

At the start of the video, more than 10 otters can be seen playing on a grass patch next to a staircase, seemingly by the Singapore River.

While some continued frolicking, others wandered around the area.

Hidden animal suddenly strikes

A baby otter was then seen looking at and approaching something concealed in the grass.

Moments later, a tail shot out and appeared to swipe at the young otter.

The otter flinched, while several others nearby briefly scattered in alarm.

No further attacks were seen, and the otters eventually resumed their activities.

Netizens debate animal’s identity

The identity of the animal remains unclear.

Some netizens suggested it could have been a monitor lizard, noting sightings of one in the same area.

Others speculated that it may have been a snake, possibly an Equatorial spitting cobra.

The Equatorial spitting cobra is a venomous snake that is native to Southeast Asia.

The species is found mainly in leafy suburbs and forests, but also in urban spaces.

One netizen noted that the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) had been filming the family of otters for a period of time, adding that the group recently welcomed new additions to the family.

There are around 170 otters in Singapore, reported the Straits Times (ST) in 2023.

In Jan 2026, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) also reported that NParks is considering sterilisation measures for otters, after numerous reports of the animals biting humans and eating fish in private ponds.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information.

Also read: 6 otters surround crocodile at Sungei Buloh, force it to retreat despite superior size

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Wildlife Sightings on Facebook.