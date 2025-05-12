Woman gets bitten by otter near Robertson Quay, public advised to keep a safe distance

Otter Working Group provided assistance to woman bitten near Robertson Quay

The public has been advised to keep a safe distance after a woman was reportedly bitten by an otter near Robertson Quay.

Areas of the park along the Singapore River have also been cordoned off, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Parts of park in Robertson Quay cordoned off on 11 May

A reader informed the paper that at 7am on Sunday (11 May) that parts of Kim Seng Park in Robertson Quay had been cordoned off.

Several police officers were at the scene, with a member of the public believed to have been bitten by an otter.

When reporters arrived at about 10am, they observed that about 10m of the pathway was closed.

The police had left, but three officers in National Parks Board (NParks) uniforms were there, in conversation with a group of animal lovers.

Signs advise public to keep a safe distance

Additionally, at least three signs with the NParks logo were placed in the area, which is near Jiak Kim Bridge.

They advised members of the public to keep a safe distance from a family of smooth-coated otters in the area.

“Otters are social animals that practice co-operative breeding where the whole family tends to the young,” the sign read, adding:

Hence, they are very protective towards their pups.

The area was thus closed to serve as a “temporary nursing site” for the family of otters.

Woman sees otter in Robertson Quay almost daily

A woman who walks her dog in the park every morning told Shin Min that she sees otters there almost every day.

Five or six otters would usually be swimming and playing in the river, occasionally straying onto the path, she said.

In fact, she just saw an otter the day before, added the resident, who declined to be named.

NParks confirms woman was bitten by otter in Robertson Quay

In response to media queries, NParks confirmed that a woman had been bitten in the area.

She was attended to by the Otter Working Group, which is composed of personnel from NParks, national water agency PUB, Mandai Wildlife Group and the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society, among others.

NParks is also in contact with her family, it said, without specifying details about her identity, how badly she was injured or how many otters were involved in the incident.

The agency has stepped up patrols in the area in the interest of public safety, it added.

It reminded the public to avoid touching, feeding, chasing or cornering otters, especially if they are pups.

Not the first time that otters have bitten people

This is not the first time that members of the public have been attacked by otters.

In December 2021, a man who was on a morning walk at the Singapore Botanic Gardens said he was bitten 26 times by a romp of otters.

Another incident, in April 2022, involved a man who was bitten by an otter at Kallang Riverside Park as he was following its family.

