S’pore Confirms 9th Monkeypox Case Involving 31-Year-Old Man, He’s Now In Stable Condition

9th Monkeypox Case In Singapore Reported On 25 Jul

On Sunday (24 Jul), Singapore confirmed two monkeypox infections — one imported, while another local.

The number continues to rise today (25 Jul), as the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported another local monkeypox infection involving a 31-year-old male Filipino.

Here’s what we know of Singapore’s 9th monkeypox case.

9th monkeypox case warded at SGH

According to MOH, the patient tested positive for the virus on Monday (25 Jul). He is not linked to the rest of the confirmed patients so far.

He started having a fever last Thursday (21 Jul) before developing rashes all over his face and perianal region. The rashes eventually spread to other parts of his body.

He quickly sought medical attention at Singapore General Hospital (SGH) and is now warded there.

Thankfully, his condition is stable.

Other details surrounding the patient, such as his social contacts, were unavailable in the MOH update. However, contact tracing is ongoing.

Be cautious & stay vigilant

Monkeypox has been declared a global health emergency. Do look out for symptoms and refrain from engaging in activities that could expose you to further risks for the time being.

It’s a difficult period, but we must do what’s necessary to ensure the disease can be contained swiftly.

A Swedish man detailed his 2-week experience of suffering from monkeypox:

Featured image by MS News.