A-Mei Pays Tribute To Coco Lee At S’pore Concert, Tears Up After Performing Her Song

A-Mei Tears Up At Singapore Concert On 7 July After Paying Tribute To Coco Lee

After six years, fans of Taiwanese singer A-Mei were once again treated to a concert here in Singapore.

Those who attended the concert on Friday (7 July), however, also bore witness to an extra emotional segment by the Mandopop artiste.

Halfway through the concert, the 50-year-old paid homage to the late Coco Lee by singing the latter’s song, ‘I Am Still Your Lover’ (我依然是你的情人).

A-Mei was visibly emotional during the tribute and was seen wiping her tears after the song.

A-Mei sings Coco Lee’s ‘I Am Still Your Lover’ during Singapore concert

Halfway through her Singapore concert on Friday (7 July), A-Mei said that she’d like to “sing a song for someone”.

It didn’t take long for the audience to figure out who that special individual was, as the Taiwanese singer started singing the iconic chorus from Coco Lee’s ‘I Am Still Your Lover’ (我依然是你的情人).

The Singapore Indoor Stadium fell into silence as they soaked in the performance, which was seemingly made more emotional with the absence of any musical accompaniment.

Upon finishing the chorus, A-Mei gestured upwards with her left hand, as if to say that the song was for her friend up in heaven.

She then wiped back tears before telling the audience,

We must all be alright, ok? (我们都要好好的，好吗?)

‘I Am Still Your Lover’ is an iconic song from Coco’s debut album ‘Love from Now On’ (爱就要趁现在), that was released way back in 1994.

Overwhelmed with emotion, stopped singing at one point

A-Mei continued to be visibly emotional in the songs that followed — ‘Disappear’ (掉了) and ‘Left Behind’ (身后).

That was especially the case in the second song, when she became so overwhelmed with emotions that she had to momentarily stop singing to wipe her tears and regain her composure.

Perhaps feeling apologetic, A-Mei mentioned to the audience that she had reminded herself to stay composed during the three songs.

However, she shared that she was extra emotional on that day, which likely led to the tearful performances.

Clearly, from her reactions, one could tell how close she was to the late Coco Lee. We hope A-Mei and others close to the late singer will find the strength to cope with this tragic loss.

