SFA Recalls Another Abbott Milk Product On 23 Feb

Last week, Singapore Food Agency (SFA) directed for affected batches of Abbott Alimentum powdered infant formula to be recalled over Salmonella and Cronobacter concerns.

Less than 1 week later on Wednesday (23 Feb), SFA announced that it had asked for another product from Abbott Laboratories to be recalled over similar issues.

MOH has also confirmed that the 2 implicated products were used in 9 hospitals across Singapore.

Singapore hospitals have been advised to cease all usage of the affected products. Investigations to assess the usage of the implicated products are also ongoing

SFA directs recall of 2nd Abbott milk product in as many weeks

Last Saturday (19 Feb), SFA directed for certain batches of Abbott Alimentum powdered infant formula to be recalled.

4 days later on Wednesday (23 Feb), SFA updated that they are recalling Similac Human Milk Fortifier — also produced by Abbott Laboratories.

According to SFA, both products were recalled over the possible presence of Salmonella and Cronobacter in some batches.

As of Wednesday (23 Feb), the recall for both affected products have been completed.

However, SFA urged parents and caregivers to stop using the products and seek medical assistance should their children feel unwell after consuming these products.

The affected batches of both products have codes beginning with ’22’ to ’37’ or contain ‘K8’, ‘SH’ or ‘Z2’.

Affected Abbott used in 9 S’pore hospitals

According to MOH’s press release, at least 9 hospitals in Singapore had been using the affected products:

Mount Alvernia Hospital

Gleneagles Hospital

KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital

Mount Elizabeth Hospital

Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital

National University Hospital

Raffles Hospital

Singapore General Hospital

Thomson Medical Centre

The health ministry is still conducting investigations to determine the extent of use of the affected products in the hospitals.

Since the recall, MOH has advised all hospitals to cease the use of Abbott Similac Alimentum powdered infant formula and Similac Human Milk Fortifier.

The ministry is also working with hospitals to identify and contact parents and caregivers of young patients who might have received the products.

As of 23 Feb, no adverse events arising from the ingestion of the implicated products have been reported.

Nonetheless, MOH said they will continue monitoring the situation closely.

Customers with affected products advised to stop using them

Besides that, hospitals have also been instructed to be vigilant for Cronobacter infection or Salmonellosis in young ones who may have consumed the affected products.

Echoing SFA’s instructions, MOH urged parents and caregivers who purchased the products to stop using them immediately.

They should also seek medical treatment if the infant becomes unwell after consuming said products.

With Cronobacter infections, infants may suffer from symptoms like fever, poor feeding, and lethargy seizures.

On the other hand, those infected with Salmonella may display symptoms such as diarrhoea, fever, abdominal cramps, headaches, and blood in urine and stool.

Hope number of affected individuals kept to minimum

Product recalls are always a cause for concern and all the more so when the products in question are meant for young infants.

We hope the authorities took the necessary precautions in time such that the number of affected individuals will be kept to a minimum.

